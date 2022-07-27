SWEPT AWAY

Not even the rain could stop an Indian clean sweep.
Having come close to victory in the first two matches of this One-Day International series, the West Indies were a distant second best at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday. Asked to get a revised target of 257, the Windies succumbed in the 26th over of their allotted 35 for 137.
Mohammed Siraj’s removal of Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks—bowled and lbw in the second over of the run chase—put West Indies in a hole from which they never climbed out.
When Brandon King was bowled leg-stump by Axar Patel’s arm ball, after a promising 42 off 37 balls, and later skipper Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32)—evidently distracted by Jason Holder dropping his bat at the non-striker’s end at the point when Prasidh Krishna delivered—sending a catch to mid-on, any hopes of a successful pursuit of 257 disappeared.
Pooran’s dismissal in the 22nd over (119 for six) hastened a Windies meltdown of the type that has become characteristic of their batting in this format. The last five wickets fell as fast as the morning rain, tumbling for 18 runs in 28 balls.
“We didn’t show up,” Pooran admitted afterwards. The result of not showing up was a third consecutive series whitewash in ODIs.
Asked to chase a total higher than the 225 for three India had managed in the 36 overs they were allowed batting first, the home side could not handle the scoreboard pressure after the double setback in that second over.
On either side of the major rain break, Shubman Gill stroked the ball sweetly in a well-paced innings. When the second interruption came, the Indian opener was on 98, two short of his maiden ODI century.
It was a princely knock that contained some precision drives that accounted for some of his seven fours. Gill also added two sixes in a run-a-ball effort that accelerated rapidly after India resumed following the first rain break at 115 for one (24 overs).
Gill and Sheryas Iyer (44, 34 balls) plundered 31 runs off those first two overs in the second half of the innings off Hayden Walsh and Jayden Seales.
Together they added 66 for the second wicket after Gill and his skipper Shikar Dhawan set the foundation with a sedate 113 in 22.5 overs. Dhawan’s second half-century of the series—58 off 74 balls—came to an end when he skied Walsh to skipper Pooran at mid-on.
The leg-spinner, struggling for a consistent length, also had the satisfaction of dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, while Akeal Hosein got Iyer to miscue to Brooks at short third man.
The Windies bowlers though allowed the Indian batters too many free hits—including three off no-balls. The sloppy effort which meant that their side had to chase a score higher than the one the opposition compiled after the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern calculation was applied, was in contrast to Siraj’s incisive start.
His double strike in that second over and Deepak Hooda’s maiden in the first set the tone. The Windies couldn’t change the tempo.