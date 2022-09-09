Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

Caroline Garcia

RAW EMOTION: Tunisian Ons Jabeur reacts after defeating Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, in their semi-final clash at the US Open in Queens, New York on Thursday night. --Photo: AP

IGA SWIATEK will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Swiatek, 21, grabbed the last four games, and 16 of the last 20 points, to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set—to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on court.

“I needed to get it together,” said Swiatek, who already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay, but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts. Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in women’s tennis this year, with a 37-match winning streak and six titles.

If she can defeat Jabeur, Swiatek will become the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two major championships in one season. Jabeur, meanwhile, is headed to her second straight Grand Slam final after taking advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their semi-final match 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

Continues to break new ground

Jabeur earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. No. 91 came when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic. To Jabeur’s surprise, she heard her quarter-final win over Tomljanovic on Tuesday was drawing viewers back home, even though it was on the same night as a Champions League game between Juventus and PSG. That’s part of the way in which she is changing views about tennis in her country—and on a continent.

On this 75-degree evening under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur, 28, paid attention to her coach’s instruction to focus on going after Garcia’s backhand and finished with 21 winners and just 15 unforced errors. She delivered eight aces. She went 4-for-4 on break chances and never faced a single one.

After a moment of silence to commemorate the death of The Queen, Garcia won the coin toss and chose to serve, which made sense when you consider that she leads the tour in aces in 2022 (although she hit just two on Thursday night).

But Garcia got broken right away, thanks to four mistakes of various sorts: a netted forehand, a wide forehand, a long backhand and, most concerning and perhaps most reflective of nerves, what should have been an easy put-away volley she barely managed to make contact with and dumped into the bottom of the net.

This was an extension of the lopsided series between two players who began playing each other as juniors over a decade ago. Including as teens, Jabeur is now 7-0 against Garcia. “Mentally,” said Jabeur, who travels with a sports psychologist, “I was so ready.”

