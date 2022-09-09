Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by six wickets late Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.