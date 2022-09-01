Iga Swiatek

STRAIGHT SETS WIN: Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, yesterday, in New York. —Photo: AP

Iga Swiatek is winning easily—and quietly.

At this US Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around.

“Yeah, that’s kind of her time right now,” Swiatek said. “I’m just, you know, playing and focusing on that, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

The two-time French Open champion easily beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 yesterday in the second round for her WTA Tour-leading 50th victory this season.

A day after Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, with No. 3 Maria Sakkari losing earlier Wednesday, Swiatek perhaps looms as an even bigger threat to win a seventh title this year, something nobody has done since Williams in 2014. Past US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu have also been eliminated, along with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

Swiatek came to the US Open just 4-4 since the end of her 37-match winning streak earlier this year, but has dropped just eight games through two rounds. She needed only one hour, 14 minutes to beat Stephens, having no trouble with her first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Honestly, I just tried to have the same kind of motivation or attitude as any other court, because it’s the best way for me to perform good,” Swiatek said.

Williams resumes what could be her final singles tournament today. First, she was due back on Ashe to begin last night’s session along with big sister Venus for their women’s doubles match against the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal was following them against Fabio Fognini.

Other winners yesterday included No. 8 Jessica Pegula, No. 13 Belinda Bencic and No. 26 Victoria Azarenka, who didn’t get a handshake from Marta Kostyuk after beating the Ukrainian player.

Azarenka is from Belarus, who helped Russia launch their invasion of Ukraine.

“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now,” Kostyuk said of a handshake, instead offering only a racket tap at the end.

No. 11 Jannik Sinner and No. 15 Marin Cilic, the 2015 US Open champion, advanced, but No. 25 Borna Coric was upset by American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1. Brooksby reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows as a 20-year-old last year, winning a set from Novak Djokovic.

Pegula was due back on the court later yesterday to join Coco Gauff for their first-round doubles match. The No. 2 seeds were to play Fernandez and Daria Saville.

The 18-year-old Gauff is also still alive in singles, but Pegula didn’t think they would consider dropping out of doubles to save their energy.

“No, we just want to win the tournament, I think,” she said. “I think both of us do. Her, she’s never tired. She’s so young, anyways.”

