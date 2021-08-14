Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s team player Victoria Swift, 26, has joined Mexican Club Leon Femenil.
The signing was announced on Friday, making Swift the first local player to play in the Liga MX, Mexico’s highest division of women’s football.
Midfielder Swift was one of the few locally-born starters in T&T’s team when the country hosted the 2010 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup and played in matches against Nigeria (1-2) and Korea DPR (0-1).
Swift later went to college in the United States, where Navarro College named her as their Most Outstanding Female Student Athlete for 2016/17. She also graduated to the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s team and last played professionally in Iceland for second division Knattspyrnufélag Fjarðabyggðar (KFF), along with another national footballer, Karyn “Baby” Forbes.