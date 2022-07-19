Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team defender Victoria Swift is back in the European ranks, joining Romanian Liga 2 Women’s team, Carmen Bucaresti, from Mexico’s Leon.
Swift, 27, played the 2019 season in Iceland with second division Knattspyrnufélag Fjarðabyggðar (KFF), before moving to Mexican club Leon in 2020-2021. The club announced Swift’s acquisition on its website.
“With over 50 games in the Trinidad and Tobago national team, Victoria Swift comes to Carmen from FC Leon, from the Mexican premier league, to concrete the defensive and make her name as many times as possible, in the classic.”