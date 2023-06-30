Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

T&T’s netball team

COMPETING AT CAC GAMES: T&T's netball team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England.

DAYSTAR SWIFT has been named in Trinidad and Tobago’s netball squad for the International Netball Federation (INF) Vitality Netball World Cup 2023, to be played in South Africa from July 28 through August 6.

The six-foot, three-inch Swift plays as a goalkeeper or goal defence and her presence adds size to a T&T backline which also includes captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Jameela McCarthy, both of whom have had stints in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.

Swift, 31, has featured sparingly for the ‘Calypso Girls’ since 2020, after returning from a one-year professional contract with Northern Stars, the ANZ Premiership club based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Swift is one of just four survivors from T&T’s team at the 2019 World Cup, held in Birmingham, England, along with Greene-Noel, McCarthy and Shantel Seemungal.

T&T qualified for the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup as 2022 Americas (AFNA) Netball World Cup Qualifiers champions--the only team they lost to in the competition was pre-qualified Jamaica, who participated as a guest team.

Interim coach Joel Young Strong has retained the majority of the 12 which won the 2022 AFNA title, with Faith Hagley, Cheynelle Dolland and Janeisha Cassamir missing out.

T&T are currently in San Salvador, El Salvador, competing at the CAC Games, in which they begin action on Tuesday against Barbados. The ‘Calypso Girls’ also meet St Vincent & the Grenadines (Wednesday) and Cayman Islands (Thursday) before taking on the world fourth-ranked Jamaicans next Friday.

Eleventh-ranked T&T are hoping to break into the top 10 at the Netball World Cup. They compete in preliminary round Group D along with champions New Zealand, Asian champions Singapore, and Uganda.

T&T competed in the first Netball World Cup, Eastbourne 1963 --then known as the World Netball Championships-- finishing fourth. Most notably, T&T are also the only other team barring Australia and New Zealand to win a Netball World Cup-- finishing joint winners with Australia and New Zealand at the 1979 edition, held in Trinidad.

T&T copped third four years later, behind champions Australia and runners-up New Zealand, with England finishing fourth and Jamaica fifth. The ‘Calypso Girls’ finished ninth at the most recent Netball World Cup, in Liverpool in 2019.

T&T SQUAD: Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Joelisa Cooper, Alena Brooks, Tia Bruno, Jameela McCarthy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Tiana Dillon, Shaniya Morgan, Shantel Seemungal, Daystar Swift, Oprah Douglas, Afeisha Noel

Reserves: Shantel Perry-McEwen, Jellene Richardson, Afiya Vincent: Coach: Joel Young-Strong

