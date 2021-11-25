Zion Pulido

CYCLIST: Zion Pulido

TEAM TTO swimmers and cyclists will kick off this country’s campaign at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games that officially gets underway today in Cali, Colombia.

After the opening ceremony last evening at which cyclist Zion Pulido and swimmer Ornella Walker were the country’s flag bearers. Pulido will be competing in both the individual and team sprints at the Alcides Nieto Patino Velodrome.

Walker will swim in the 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at the National Sporting Center. As s for the other T&T swimmers, University of Nebraska sophomore Gabriella Donahue will splash into action in the first event of the swimming programme from 11 a.m. T&T time in the women’s 100 metres breaststroke.

The quartet of New York University senior Graham Chatoor, who attended the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru; Chatoor’s fellow 2019 Pan American Games campaigner Kael Yorke, a student at the University of Indianapolis; USA-based Zarek Wilson, and locally-coached Nikoli Blackman—who last week broke a national open short course (25m) record in the men’s 800m freestyle (8:21.16)—will then line up in the preliminaries of the men’s 4x100 metres freestyle relay.

Yorke then dives into individual action in event six in the 200 metres butterfly, while Chatoor and Blackman will both return to contest the preliminaries of the 400m freestyle.

At the cycling velodrome, the Team TTO men’s team sprint trio comprising Pulido, Tyriq Woods and Michael Ackee will line up at 1.41 p.m. T&T time for the prelims of that event. The first batch of the 23-athlete contingent landed in Cali Monday evening for the November 25-December 5 Games, including the swimmers and their coach/manager Mosi Denoon and the cyclists and their officials Roger Frontin (manager), Gregory D’Andrade (coach) and Kevin Tinto (mechanic).

