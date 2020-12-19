Given a 14-day mandatory period during which he didn’t touch the water, Team TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter was barely satisfied with his 21.36-second 50 metres freestyle effort Friday night.
The swim came during the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Short Course (25m) Time Trial meet at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) at Balmain, Couva.
In a year in which there was a more than nine-month gap on the local swim calendar between this trial and the last competition hosted by ASATT back in March (the National Age-Group Long Course Swimming Championships), swimmers were not as sharp due to the lack of competition and expectedly no records were broken on the night.
But Carter’s sprint freestyle effort was probably the best performance Friday in what for the 24-year-old was a less-than-perfect swim.
“Right off coming out of quarantine, it wasn’t a bad swim,” Carter said, adding that his best was 21.21 seconds during his stand-out season at the International Swimming League in Budapest, Hungary when he competed against the world’s best last month.
Asked if he felt he could do better in any part of the swim, the University of Southern California graduate said: “Yeah, all over!”
“(The) first 25 was actually a mess and I jammed the turn,” the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said, “But (I am) more interested in the long course swim on Monday. I was just using it as a tune up for that.”
Carter, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games “A” standard qualifier in the Men’s 100m freestyle, was referring to the ASATT Long Course (50m) Time Trials scheduled for tomorrow at the same time (6 p.m.) and venue, and which will be eligible to those who have already attained qualifying times and are interested in acquiring better ones for either the Tokyo Olympics or the Junior Pan American Games, 2021.
Carter’s 21.36 timing fell short of George Bovell’s 2012 national mark of 20.80.
The other Japan-bound TTO swimmer Cherelle Thompson, who attained an Olympic “B” standard for the Women’s 50m freestyle back in January, posted 26.20 for her 50m free splash.
Of the age-groupers who were trying to establish new marks before they move out of their respective age-groups at the turn of the year, unattached swimmers Giovanni Rivas and Zarek Wilson came closest to the national standards.
Rivas was timed in 23.97 chasing Wilson’s 2018 Boys 11-12 50m back mark (28.79) while Wilson touched the time pad in 52.41 pursuing Joshua Romany’s Boys 13-14 100m freestyle 2010 standard of 51.91.