The amateur swimming association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) will select the final squad tonight for the April 16-20 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships.
The ASATT technical swimming committee will first convene via Zoom to select the squad and make recommendations for head coach and assistant coach for the squad before the ASATT Council meets to ratify the selections plus select a manager and chaperone for the squad.
ASATT awaited the conclusion of their National Age Group Long Course (50m) Swimming Championships Sunday, the deadline competition for local swimmers seeking to qualify for the Barbados Carifta event.
Foreign-based Team TTO swimmers were required to submit their times for Carifta selection on the eve of the start of the Nationals last Thursday.
But on Sunday the meet concluded with some of the same qualifiers strengthening their claims for selection.
Marlins’s Nikoli Blackman was the lone swimmer to achieve an “A” standard qualifying time when the 16-year-old swimmer won the 15-17 Boys’ 50 metres freestyle in 23.41 seconds, just under the 23.49 “A” qualifying standard.
Blackman’s team-mate Zachary Anthony also swam under the 13-14 Boys’ 50m freestyle “B” mark of 25.56 when he touched the wall in 25.20.
In the 13-14 Boys’, 200 metres backstroke, 14-year-old Giovanni Rivas (2:21.53) and 13-year-old Liam Carrington (2:23.76) of Barracudas Swim Club both touched the wall under the Carifta “B” qualification time of 2:23.84 in finishing first and second respectively.
Johann-Matthew Matamoro added his third “B” time for the meet, this time in the 15-17 Boys’ 200 metres backstroke when he won in 2:16.78 while in the 15-17 Boys’ 1,500m freestyle, Nikoli Blackman’s winning time of 17:00.11 was comfortably within the “B” mark of 17:06.28. Blackman is also a qualifier and gold medal threat for the Team TTO open water squad.
In the 13-14 Boys’ 100m butterfly Rivas (1:01.40), Anthony (1:01.47) both dipped under the 1:01.71 “B” time.
Overall Age-Group standings:
Girls:
12 and Under:
1. Jaliyah Celestine (Marlins)
..........................................................70 pts
2. Aimee Le Blanc (Marlins)..........66
3. Taylor Marchan (Marlins).........62
13-14:
1. Keiera Audain (Eagles Aquatics) ..................................................................70
2 Sydney Look Fong (Petrotrin Barracudas)........................................68
3. Keryn Burke (Atlantis Aquatics) ..................................................................55
15-17:
1. Zoe Anthony (Marlins)................73
2. Amelia Rajack (Rivas Titans) .......53
3. Kiara Goodridge (Blue Dolphins)
................................................................44
18 & Over:
1. Jahmia Harley (Tidal Wave Aquatics).............................................39
2. Analee Maharaj (Flying Fish)........................................................................36
3. Cindy Diouf (Flying Fish).........33
Boys:
12 and Under:
1. Marcus Alexander (Eagles Aquatics)......................................77 pts
2. Adam Scoon (Marlins)............65
3. Alejandro Agard (Blue Dolphins) ................................................................52
13-14:
1. Zachary Anthony (Marlins).......77
2. Giovanni Rivas (Rivas
Titans)..................................................69
3. Liam Carrington (Petrotrin
Barracudas).......................................62
15-17:
1. Nikoli Blackman (Marlins)........81
2. Khadeem Brathwaite
(Marlins)..............................................47
3. Johann-Matthew Matamoro (Tidal Wave Aquatics)....................46
18 & Over:
1. Delroy Tyrrell (Tidal Wave Aquatics)............................................40
2. Malik Nelson (Atlantis Aquatics) ................................................................38
3. Christian Awah (Blue
Dolphins) ............................................34