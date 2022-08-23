SWINGING FOR 6IXTY

A new era in white-ball cricket in the Caribbean begins today with the start of the Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY.
The new format debuts with three women’s matches today at Warner Park in St Kitts featuring the Trinbago Knight Riders, led by Deandra Dottin, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, captained by Stafanie Taylor, and the Barbados Royals, skippered by new West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.
Tomorrow, the men smash into action with matches between the Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings; the Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and back-to-back games between the Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders.
The 6IXTY is a game in which 60 balls are bowled -- 30 from each end -- with spectator involvement being part of the contest.
For Amazon Warriors women’s skipper Taylor, “it’s a bit like the Hundred but definitely shorter. I think it’s going to be exciting and we look forward to it.”
“In terms of the rules…there’s some intricacy to that, so hopefully we’ll get some more information so that we could understand when we go out there.”
Tallawahs’ men’s captain Rovman Powell said Monday his players are “ready and raring to go.” But he also conceded the new format, “seems a little bit different, so it will take a little bit of getting used to but hopefully…the transition becomes very easy.”
The West Indies T20 heavy-hitter also reckoned that “it’s gonna be difficult for the bowlers to contain all of that power” from batters in the various teams. But he also saw the 6IXTY as good preparation for the T20 competition which starts next week.
“You (will) know your better power-hitters in the team and your better death bowlers because those ten overs, bowlers will be under the pressure, so you’ll have to use your best death bowlers,” he said, adding that the Tallawahs will use the 6IXTY as a “scouting ground” ahead of the CPL.
“So, for instance, we have a death bowling problem; we put two death bowlers in…and they can (audition) for the spot to be the team’s death bowler when CPL comes around.”
For new TKR coach Abhishek Nayar, the key to success will be to keep things simple. “There’s a certain element of tactics that is involved with the change in rules. (But) I feel it’s the same, I don’t think a lot of changes, just in terms of when you want to go and the time that you normally get in T20 to take risks, the time is a lot lesser but in terms of the mindset, still aggressive cricket; it’s still a brand of cricket that we’ve always played regardless of what the format is.”
He added: “A lot of the players in our set-up are guys who enjoy playing that sort of cricket; being attacking, being strategic and tactical as well. So, I think just in terms of tactics, we’re going to try to keep it very simple. We’re not going to try and experiment too much in what we want to do; try and make sure that we give enough space and comfort for our players to go and perform.”