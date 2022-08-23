SWINGING FOR 6IXTY

A new era in white-ball cricket in the Caribbean begins today with the start of the Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY.

The new format debuts with three women’s matches today at Warner Park in St Kitts featuring the Trinbago Knight Riders, led by Deandra Dottin, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, captained by Stafanie Taylor, and the Barbados Royals, skippered by new West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.