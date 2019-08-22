T-League delay leads to split

Keith Look Loy

NOT HAPPY: Super League president Keith Look Loy.

Keith Look Loy, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), has condemned the move by the TT Pro League (TTPL) to abandon the T-League for this year and insisted that the Super League teams would be playing football through to the end of the year.

The T-League is a proposed merger to bring the Super League and Pro League together in one elite club competition. After a meeting of its Board on Wednesday, the TT Pro League issued a statement saying that it would proceed to organise its own competition to run from October 4.

