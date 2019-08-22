T-League delay leads to split

Keith Look Loy, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), has condemned the move by the TT Pro League (TTPL) to abandon the T-League for this year and insisted that the Super League teams would be playing football through to the end of the year.
The T-League is a proposed merger to bring the Super League and Pro League together in one elite club competition. After a meeting of its Board on Wednesday, the TT Pro League issued a statement saying that it would proceed to organise its own competition to run from October 4.