T-League stalemate

There is still uncertainty surrounding the start of the new T-League, and because of that, member clubs of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) have made a call for an extension of the ongoing Ascension Invitational tournament to fill the void on the domestic football circuit.
The T-League represents a merger between the TT Pro League and the TT Super League and was due to kick off in late September.
On the weekend, in a letter to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) general secretary Camara David, the Super League clubs called for “a second round” of the Ascension Invitational to be played.
“The member clubs of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League Limited (TTSL) held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, August 18th, 2019. The assembled clubs endorsed the concept of one elite league for club football in Trinidad and Tobago. The clubs also noted the failure to date of the TTFA to secure the necessary funding for the start of the proposed new league,” the letter, signed by Super League secretary Peter K Thomas stated.