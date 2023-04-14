Em-Miryam

SISTER ACT: Em-Miryam, left, and Abba Campbell-Smith with their Trinity Cup doubles trophy. —Photo courtesy SHERISSE ARJOON

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith spearheads a list of 11 Trinidad and Tobago players entered to compete in the Powerade Barbados Under-14 Tennis Tournament from today.

The round-robin group phase in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation)-sanctioned tournament will end tomorrow, and the main draws will be contested from Monday until Thursday.

At No. 4, Campbell-Smith is the only top-ten ranked COTECC player in the tournament.

The top six ranked females are all from this country as Madison Khan, Shiloh Walker, Gabriella Prince, Elyse Ferguson and Campbell-Smith’s younger sister Abba are the only other players in the field with COTECC rankings.

Anya Romany, Zahra Shamsi and Tobagonian Makeda Bain are also entered, while this country’s only boys are Darius Rahaman, the fifth highest ranked in the field, and Alex Sharma.

The Campbell-Smith sisters combined to capture the doubles title in the COTECC Trinity Cup at home, three days ago, after both were eliminated in the semifinals.

Bain, who had lost in the 12 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships to Abba last week, took her revenge but ended up with the silver medal in singles again.

