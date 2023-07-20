Daija Reid

13TH IN PENTATHLON: Trinidad and Tobago athlete Daija Reid.

MICHAL Paul, La’Shiya Biggart, Makayla Cupid and Aaron Radgman combined for silver in the mixed 13-14 4x100 metres relay at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U13-U15 Championships in Santiago, Dominican Republic, over the weekend.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet clocked 47.50 seconds. Jamaica won in 45.80, with third spot going to Curacao in 47.60.

T&T finished seventh in the mixed 11-12 4x1, Jafari Edwards, Daija Reid, Ryanna Regis and Kerlon Henry teaming up for a 52.97 seconds run. Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica were first, second and third, respectively, clocking 50.57, 51.08 and 51.46.

Reid finished 13th in the Girls’ 11-12 pentathlon. She accumulated 2,406 points in the five-discipline event. Regis was 24th with 2,023. Reid was impressive in the 60m dash, finishing first in her section and second overall in 8.21 seconds.

Edwards secured 13th spot in the Boys’ 11-12 pentathlon. He earned 2,780 points to finish just ahead of Henry, who was 14th with 2,760. Edwards topped the high jump with a 1.56 metres clearance.

Paul’s 4,411 points earned him 14th spot in the Boys’ 13-14 heptathlon. Radgman did not complete the seven-discipline event. Paul had the second best clearance in the high jump—1.70m.

Cupid was 17th in the Girls’ 13-14 heptathlon with 3,329 points. Biggart was a non-finisher.

Bahamas captured the overall team title at the NACAC U13-U15 Championships with 27,984 points. Jamaica finished second with 27,043. Cuba totalled 26,641 to claim third spot.

Bahamas topped the Girls’ 11-12 category. Cuba emerged victorious in the Boys’ 11-12 division. Dominican Republic were crowned Girls’ 13-14 champions, and the British Virgin Islands claimed top spot among the 13-14 Boys’.

U-19 batters struggle against Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 men’s cricketers struggled on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars three-day championship second round match against Barbados yesterday.

T&T, who beat Jamaica in their first match of the competition, were dismissed for 165 at Park Hill, with Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar and Rajeev Ramnath all getting into thirties but no further. T&T were undone in the main by Nathan Sealy who too five for 37.

T&T girls beaten in CASA Championships

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls are not expected to reach the knockout stage of the team event after losing their opening fixture when the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships continued yesterday, in St Vincent.

WI HANG TOUGH

The first day of the 100th Test match between West Indies and India was filled with classic moments, but Shannon Gabriel punching the air after uprooting the off-stump of Ajinkya Rahane to put an exclamation mark on the second session will stand out for many of the fans to came out to witness the historic game at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday.

Carter eyeing podium in World Champs 50 fly

TOP SWIMMER Dylan Carter will be fine-tuning his preparations ahead of his first and best event - the Men’s 50m butterfly—at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships swimming competition tomorrow night in Fukuoka, Japan.

He will also be trying to match his mentor George Bovell, who is the only TTO swimmer to win a medal at a Worlds Long Course (50m course) to date, with his 50m freestyle national record time of 21.51 at the 2013 Barcelona edition of the Worlds.

Only Fenwick, Miller left

Except for the English duo of Terry Fenwick and Peter Miller, all other Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) creditors, have been paid via a debt settlement exercise approved by the Trinidad and Tobago High Court under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA).

Latchoo, Charles lead girls football teams

Rajesh Latchoo and Marlon Charles will take charge of the Trinidad and Tobago girls football team for upcoming competitions.

Latchoo, the former Dominica men’s national team and Joe Public head coach, leads the Under-17 girls at the upcoming CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship qualifiers. Charles, the former senior women’s assistant coach, heads the Under-14 girls team which is preparing for the upcoming Caribbean Football Union Girls U-14 Challenge Series, to be held in Antigua, from August 18-27.