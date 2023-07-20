MICHAL Paul, La’Shiya Biggart, Makayla Cupid and Aaron Radgman combined for silver in the mixed 13-14 4x100 metres relay at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U13-U15 Championships in Santiago, Dominican Republic, over the weekend.
The Trinidad and Tobago quartet clocked 47.50 seconds. Jamaica won in 45.80, with third spot going to Curacao in 47.60.
T&T finished seventh in the mixed 11-12 4x1, Jafari Edwards, Daija Reid, Ryanna Regis and Kerlon Henry teaming up for a 52.97 seconds run. Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica were first, second and third, respectively, clocking 50.57, 51.08 and 51.46.
Reid finished 13th in the Girls’ 11-12 pentathlon. She accumulated 2,406 points in the five-discipline event. Regis was 24th with 2,023. Reid was impressive in the 60m dash, finishing first in her section and second overall in 8.21 seconds.
Edwards secured 13th spot in the Boys’ 11-12 pentathlon. He earned 2,780 points to finish just ahead of Henry, who was 14th with 2,760. Edwards topped the high jump with a 1.56 metres clearance.
Paul’s 4,411 points earned him 14th spot in the Boys’ 13-14 heptathlon. Radgman did not complete the seven-discipline event. Paul had the second best clearance in the high jump—1.70m.
Cupid was 17th in the Girls’ 13-14 heptathlon with 3,329 points. Biggart was a non-finisher.
Bahamas captured the overall team title at the NACAC U13-U15 Championships with 27,984 points. Jamaica finished second with 27,043. Cuba totalled 26,641 to claim third spot.
Bahamas topped the Girls’ 11-12 category. Cuba emerged victorious in the Boys’ 11-12 division. Dominican Republic were crowned Girls’ 13-14 champions, and the British Virgin Islands claimed top spot among the 13-14 Boys’.