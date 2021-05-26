T&T 2nd in Texas 4x1

Trinidad and Tobago finished second to Nigeria in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the USA Track & Field (USAFT) Invitational, in Texas, on Tuesday.
T&T sprinters Jerod Elcock, Keston Bledman, Kyle Greaux and Tyrell Edwards combined for a 39.81 seconds clocking. The Nigerians got the baton round the track in 39.56.
National Association of Athletics Administrations of T&T (NAAATT) acting president George Comissiong told the Express that three of the 4x1 team members, as well as reserve Andre Marcano, were also listed for action in the individual sprints.
“Marcano, Bledman, Elcock in the 100, and Elcock and Greaux in the 200, but inclement weather caused the meet to be aborted prematurely.
“We propose to enter the men’s and women’s 4x100 at the NACAC New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida on June 5. It’s an invitational meet, so some of the athletes are being invited to compete in the individual events.”
T&T’s women’s 4x100 and men’s 4x400 teams have already qualified for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The 4x1 men, however, are targetting a fast time in Miramar to improve their chances of competing at the Tokyo Games.
Twelve of the 16 men’s 4x1 berths were decided by placings at the 2019 World Championships and 2021 World Relays. The four remaining spots will go to teams with the fastest times in the qualifying period. The T&T men are currently third in that race and 15th overall at 38.46 seconds. The 16th and final spot is currently held by Turkey with a 38.47 run.
With the likes of Nigeria and Czech Republic just outside the “Top 16”, T&T would be hoping to enhance Tokyo qualification chances by improving on their 38.46 clocking at the New Life Invitational.
At the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) East Preliminary meet in Florida, yesterday, Tyriq Horsford finished third in the men’s javelin to qualify for the June 9-12 NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Mississippi State University sophomore threw a season’s best 75.51 metres.