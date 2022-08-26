T&T 3x3 U-18s end winless

INEXPERIENCE was a deciding factor as Trinidad and Tobago ended their participation at the 3x3 Under-18 Basketball World Cup without a single victory in Debrecen, Hungary.
Yesterday, T&T were narrowly defeated 16-13 in their opening game by hosts Hungary, before seeming to totally abandon defending and being outclassed 21-11 against quarter-finalists Germany. The match ended with almost three minutes left, when according to the rules, the Germans had already reached the maximum scoring points tally. The T&T team of Ayodeji Iwaro, Tyrese Antonio Fields, Jaden Roberts and Anderson Salazar exited the tournament with four Pool A defeats, after also going down 21-13 to Egypt and 21-11 to Serbia on Wednesday.
Only experience separated T&T from a no more talented home team Hungary, who had also lost their previous two matches.
Iwaro, the six-foot-four, 17-year-old forward from Arima, was again the main man and sent the Caribbean team into an opening lead via a free-throw. But the home team was able to turn it round and soon led 5-3.
The only apparent difference between the teams early on was that Hungary shared the ball around, while T&T looked akin to a bunch of guys playing on a street court, relying on individual dribbling and also taking low percentage shots from difficult angles.
“The one thing I will mention about Trinidad and Tobago, and I’ve said it before, they have some individual talent, the problem is they are lacking teamwork,” stated the Hungary match commentator. “They live off individual exploits way too much.”
Against Germany, he added: “Trinidad and Tobago, they are athletic, they got some talent on that squad, they just lack team play.”
Hungary soon took control and appeared to be coasting to victory at 12-6 with three minutes remaining, when T&T staged a strong rally. Their scoring centered around Iwaro, who had a game-high nine points, along with Hungarian forward Olivér Bata. Roberts also scored four points for T&T, while Hegedüs Brúnó and Bulcsú Major scored three points apiece for the home team, while Bogdán Olivér Gadus netted a single point. Iwaro put in a long jumper to bring T&T closer at 12-9 and the comeback began.
“Iwaro, since the first game of the competition, he has been showing up, playing really well. Competing really hard and with this pull-up two-point shot, he’s bringing Trinidad and Tobago back within range of a comeback,“ stated the match commentator.
Down the stretch T&T needed a single point and had the ball about three times but could not pull level. Roberts banked a long shot off the glass to pull T&T within a point at 12-11 and forcing a Hungary time out.
Roberts then missed another shot from distance to tie up the match. Iwaro also missed a tying shot and with 38 seconds left and with T&T down just 13-14, he crucially turned over the ball a couple of times, mainly through careless passing. That allowed the more collected home team to see out the game with a couple of crucial points.