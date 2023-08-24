T&T 5th in open water mixed relay

REECE MARCANO fought gallantly before going down in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

After beating two of his T&T compatriots when this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition served off the day before, the runner-up in this country’s National Championships was defeated 21-16, 21-12 by American Mark Alcala, who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth.