T&T 5th in open water mixed relay

TEAM TTO, anchored by Boys 14-17 5k bronze medallist Zachary Anthony , placed fifth in the Mixed 14-17 5k relay Wednesday in the open water segment of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN)) Championships in El Salvador.
Each member of the four-member relay squad swam one circuit of the 1.25k loop at the Lago de Ilopango venue.
Teams must have equal numbers of male and female swimmers (two each)
For TTO, Amelia Rajack led off the team, followed by Isaiah Alexander. Sydney Look Fung swam in third spot with Anthony bringing home the TTO effort in one hour nine minutes and 29.45 seconds.
The Mexico quartet of Michelle Uribe, Regina Ortiz, Jack Donohoe and Roberto Ochoa completed the course in 1:02:17.53 to claim the gold medal.
Guatemala copped silver in 1:06:24.85, while El Salvador grabbed bronze in 1:06:41.89. Puerto Rico were fourth in 1:09:06.01.
TTO had no relays in the 12-13 and 18 and over categories
The competition is expected to close out today with the 10k “marathon” event.
The TTO team is expected home early Sunday morning.