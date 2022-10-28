TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO will be among six countries involved in the first-ever NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament over the next two days in Cayman Islands.
Along with Canada, United States and the hosts, this country will be represented in both gender events, while Aruba and Jamaica will only participate in the men’s competition.
The top-ranked pairs of Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon and Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud will be flying the red, white and black in the tournament. Selvon and Choon won the first two legs of the inaugural the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tour at home in August.
Williams and Persaud struck gold in the first leg, but the latter got injured in the final of the second and they were edged in three sets for the title. Trinidadian Mushtaque Mohammed, the president of CAZOVA and a NORCECA vice-president, is the supervisor for the tournament.
The robin-robin stage will take place today and the knockout phase is tomorrow. The T&T quartet was accompanied on the trip by coaches David Thomas and Fabien Whitfield, a three-time NORCECA Beach medallist, and managers Asma Charles and Colin Charles.