T&T and Guyana to participate in regional Under-13 tourney

Former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is making the transition to coaching after being released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the next IPL (Indian Premier League) season.

Pollard is one of ten West Indies players not retained by their franchises ahead of the next IPL auction. He will now take up the post of Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Pollard stated: “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career.