T&T and Jamaica battle to draw in U-17s Two-Day Championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago scraped to first innings honours over Jamaica when the second round of the Rising Stars Under-17 men’s Two-Day Championship concluded yesterday.
At the PowerGen Sports ground in Penal, T&T’s tailender Alexander Chase provided some effective rearguard action with a knock of 32 to spare the hosts’ blushes.
After Jamaica made 179 all out on the first day, T&T struggled to surpass that total yesterday. Middle order batter Brendan Boodoo top-scored with 31 as they depended on the lower order to see them past the Jamaican’s first innings total in a hard-fought affair.
T&T were 177 for nine after losing Ishmael Ali in the 73rd over, a score built on the foundation of knocks from Alvin Sunny (29), Riyaad Mohammed (25) and Niall Maingot (25 not out).
T&T eventually reached 197 all out while Jamaica were 11 without loss in their second innings when play was called. Jamaica’s Demarco Scott was their top wicket-taker with three for 17.
At Inshan Ali Park, Barbados won by six wickets, while at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Guyana took first innings honours against Windwards Islands. Romeo Deonarine struck 63 in the Guyanese’s total of 201.
Summarised scores:
At Inshan Ali Park:
Leeward Islands 88 & 169 (T’yanick Honore 61, Carlton Puck 36; Jatario Prescod 3-25, Xaundre Baptiste 3-67) vs Barbados 184 & 77-4 (Jaden Webster 39, Zion Brathwaite 21)
--Barbados won by 6 wickets
At NCC:
Windward Islands 177 & 101-7 (Kirt Murray 30, Kirtsen Murray 26; Golcharran Chulai 5-28) vs Guyana 201 (Kevin Kisten 29, Rampersaud Ramnauth 29, Romeo Deonarain 63; Kirt Murray 3-35, Jahson Vidal 3-54, Joel Durand 2-26) —Match drawn
At PowerGen Ground:
Jamaica 179 & 11-0 vs T&T 197 (Alexander Chase 32, Brendan Boodoo 31, Alvin Sonny 29; Demarco Scott 3-17, O’mari Wedderburn 2-51, Roshawn McKenzie 2-13) —Match drawn