T&T and Jamaica battle to draw in U-17s Two-Day Championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago scraped to first innings honours over Jamaica when the second round of the Rising Stars Under-17 men’s Two-Day Championship concluded yesterday.

At the PowerGen Sports ground in Penal, T&T’s tailender Alexander Chase provided some effective rearguard action with a knock of 32 to spare the hosts’ blushes.

After Jamaica made 179 all out on the first day, T&T struggled to surpass that total yesterday. Middle order batter Brendan Boodoo top-scored with 31 as they depended on the lower order to see them past the Jamaican’s first innings total in a hard-fought affair.

T&T were 177 for nine after losing Ishmael Ali in the 73rd over, a score built on the foundation of knocks from Alvin Sunny (29), Riyaad Mohammed (25) and Niall Maingot (25 not out).

T&T eventually reached 197 all out while Jamaica were 11 without loss in their second innings when play was called. Jamaica’s Demarco Scott was their top wicket-taker with three for 17.

At Inshan Ali Park, Barbados won by six wickets, while at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Guyana took first innings honours against Windwards Islands. Romeo Deonarine struck 63 in the Guyanese’s total of 201.

Summarised scores:

At Inshan Ali Park:

Leeward Islands 88 & 169 (T’yanick Honore 61, Carlton Puck 36; Jatario Prescod 3-25, Xaundre Baptiste 3-67) vs Barbados 184 & 77-4 (Jaden Webster 39, Zion Brathwaite 21)

--Barbados won by 6 wickets

At NCC:

Windward Islands 177 & 101-7 (Kirt Murray 30, Kirtsen Murray 26; Golcharran Chulai 5-28) vs Guyana 201 (Kevin Kisten 29, Rampersaud Ramnauth 29, Romeo Deonarain 63; Kirt Murray 3-35, Jahson Vidal 3-54, Joel Durand 2-26) —Match drawn

At PowerGen Ground:

Jamaica 179 & 11-0 vs T&T 197 (Alexander Chase 32, Brendan Boodoo 31, Alvin Sonny 29; Demarco Scott 3-17, O’mari Wedderburn 2-51, Roshawn McKenzie 2-13) —Match drawn

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALL HANDS ON DECK

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the World Athletics Championships here in Budapest, Hungary, did not bear the desired fruit.

TTO earned its’ first-ever World Champs medal in 1997, when Ato Boldon struck gold in the men’s 200 metres. Since then, the country has gone medal-less at the biennial meet five times, including the last three editions.

Lewis reappointed as SIGA head

Lewis reappointed as SIGA head

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) immediate past president Brian Lewis was recently reappointed to lead the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA)—Gender, Race, Inclusion and Diversity (GRID) Sport Committee—by the Geneva, Switzerland-based organisation.

T&T and Jamaica battle to draw in U-17s Two-Day Championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago scraped to first innings honours over Jamaica when the second round of the Rising Stars Under-17 men’s Two-Day Championship concluded yesterday.

At the PowerGen Sports ground in Penal, T&T’s tailender Alexander Chase provided some effective rearguard action with a knock of 32 to spare the hosts’ blushes.

Hetmyer, Paul, Shepherd sparkle

Hetmyer, Paul, Shepherd sparkle

HALF-CENTURIES from Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, along with an incisive bowling effort from Romario Shepherd, powered Guyana Amazon Warriors to a 34-run win over previously unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs, yesterday.

With the innings in trouble at 22 for three in the fourth over at Warner Park, Hetmyer struck a season-best 60 off 45 balls and was joined by Paul who lashed a 29-ball 57, the pair gathering 99 for the fourth wicket to propel Amazon Warriors to 210 for seven from their 20 overs.

Powell fireworks

Powell fireworks

Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten fifty, as Barbados Royals pulled off the second highest run chase in Caribbean Premier League history to beat hapless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets on Saturday night.

In pursuit of an imposing 198 at Warner Park, Powell finished unbeaten on a 29-ball 67, a knock which carried Royals to their target still with nine balls to spare.

RECKLESS TKR

RECKLESS TKR

Denied the chance of victory by rain in their washed out opening match last weekend, reckles…