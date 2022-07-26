The Trinidad and Tobago Under-16 girls’ basketball team will compete at the Centrobasket U-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers in Managua, Nicaragua.
This was confirmed by National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) president Claire Mitchell, yesterday.
Mitchell explained that while ticket prices would have soared over the past few weeks, they would have secured funding to get at least eight players, along with the coaching staff, to Nicaragua in time for the start of the qualifiers today.
“We struggled and struggled and the whole team didn’t get to go but we got as many players out as we could and we are still working on getting more of the players to the competition,” Mitchell told the Express yesterday.
“Yes, they will compete!” she continued, noting that eight players out of the original 12 selected, would have already left for the tournament along with the coaching staff.
“They are short-handed in terms of the players but we will compete. We have players there and we can field a team in the competition and we are still working on getting other players to go but we can definitely field a team in the competition. All hands were on deck to try and get the team out to the competition,” Mitchell added.
On Monday, an NBFTT post on its facebook page stated that the “Members of the T&T contingent left over the weekend on route to Managua, Nicaragua to take part in the Centrobasket U17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers. The games are being hosted July 27-31.” “The young ladies have their sights set on challenging for one of the three qualifying berths for the 2023 Centrobasket U-17 Women’s Championships,” the post stated.
T&T will tip off their campaign against hosts Nicaragua today at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex. They then move on to face Panama in their second match tomorrow followed by a clash against Costa Rica on Friday and then against Guatemala on Saturday before finishing the tournament against Honduras on Sunday.
T&T roster:
Mariah Charles, Amariah Clyne, Julia George, Faith Hamlet, Jameela James, Kyra Kirk, Justice Leon, Melissa Pierre, Carrisa Ramdial, Mya-Leanna Raymond, Cayann Sellier, Ty Warwick.
Staff: Learie Sandy — Head Coach; Garvin Warwick — Asst Coach; Trimmaine Ganteaume — Asst Coach/Trainer; Judith Ann Daniel — Manager