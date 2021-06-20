T&T back in Davis Cup picture

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be competing in the Davis Cup from next week in Panama.

A Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) press release confirmed that this country will be not only be involved in the world’s premier male team tennis competition this month, but also in the Under-14 division of the region’s leading junior tournament.

The event, known as JITIC, will take place from Friday until next Wednesday, the first of four consecutive days of action in American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup.

It will be a very busy period for the Under-14 players in Guatemala as just a couple days after JITIC concludes there they will be competing (from next Saturday for five days) in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Mayan World Cup. The teams for the tournaments will be released by TATT over the next couple days.

The girls’ Under-14 quartet is expected to contain Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie, all ranked in the top ten in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation of Tennis (COTECC). Wong, Under-18 runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships in April, is actually the top-ranked Under-14 player in this region, while national Under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph and Dookie are listed fourth and seventh, respectively.

Zachery Byng (No. 5) is T&T’s only male player on the COTECC top-ten list, while James Hadden (No. 11) is ranked just outside the top-ten.

However, national Under-14 champ Kale Dalla Costa is expected to lead the team.

Tobagonians Akiel Duke and Vaughn Wilson, the last two men’s singles champs of the Tranquillity Open, and two-time defending national champ Nabeel Mohammed are the leading candidates for the Davis Cup.

These competitions did not take place last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

