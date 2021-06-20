T&T back in Davis Cup picture

So it’s almost on the stroke of 6 p.m. last Saturday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground and Jermaine Blackwood has just been the last man out for a topscore of 49 in the West Indies first innings of the second Test against South Africa.

While I’m labouring to find a different way to say the same thing, Englishman Patrick Noone, scorer and statistician in the television commentary box, leans across to advise that the total of 149 – exactly half of what the Proteas managed when they were put in to bat first this time – is the ninth-lowest Test innings total by the Caribbean side against the South Africans.