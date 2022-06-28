T&T basketball women’s team for historic appearance at C’bean Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s national women’s Under-23 3x3 basketball team are set make history when they compete in the inaugural Caribbean Games set to b stage in the island chain of Guadeloupe from today to July 3.
They will be a part of history as members of the first female T&T U-23 representative team at an international 3x3 competition. The team includes Nikiya Baptiste, Breanna Charles, Afrika Lewis and Addaya Moore, accompanied by head coach Kern George. Mercedes Alexander and Ayjah Brown were listed as team reserves. The contingent departed T&T yesterday.
T&T women were accorded a spot at the games through the reallocation of unused quotas for countries that did not confirm their participation.
T&T to battle Haiti, Guadeloupe
Six women’s teams will participate in the 2022 tournament, with the other competing teams including British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and hosts Guadeloupe. Positioned in Group A, T&T will battle Haiti and hosts Guadeloupe for one of two available spots in the single elimination round.
Speaking on T&T’s representation at the games, NBFTT president, Claire Mitchell stated, “The NBFTT feels proud to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Caribbean Games 2022 -- and Female representation at that!”
“This is another milestone in the long list of firsts for TTO Basketball, having qualified for three Olympic sponsored events in a row -- Junior Pan Am Games 2021, Caribbean Games 2022, and the quickly approaching Commonwealth Games 2022. We look forward to not just attending but representing TTO in an impactful way,” Mitchell added.
The 3x3 basketball competition will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Complexe Fritz Gracchus located in Le Raizet, Les Abymes, Guadeloupe. The official broadcast of the competition will be streamed live throughout the world via the Panam Sports Channel (app and website).