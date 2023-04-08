T&T beach soccer men victorious, women beaten

Hakeem King

GO-AHEAD GOAL: Trinidad and Tobago’s Hakeem King celebrates his goal which gave T&T a 2-1 lead during the ANOC World Beach Games Qualifiers men’s quarter-final in El Salvador on Thursday night. --Photo: Beachsoccer.com

Trinidad and Tobago’s men defeated Bahamas and are through to the semi-final round of the ANOC World Beach Soccer Games Qualifiers taking place in El Salvador. However, the women’s team lost to hosts El Salvador on opening night, Thursday.

The Estádio Nacional Costa del Sol was the stage of an exciting first day of competition.

Costa Rica, T&T and the USA men all emerged victorious and booked a place in the semi-finals.

Costa Rica defeated Guatemala 5-4 while the USA humbled Belize 8-2. Meanwhile, T&T’s “Sand Warriors” won a nailbiter 3-2 over Bahamas to advance to the semis.

Costa Rica were up against El Salvador in last night’s semi-final round while T&T were taking on a USA team they have never beaten.

The two semi-final winners qualify for the next ANOC World Beach Games 2023 to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from August 5-12.

On Thursday, the T&T men came from behind to beat the Bahamas, who scored first through Wood Julmis in the eighth minute. But T&T restored parity before half-time thanks to Anderson Peters before Hakeem King put T&T ahead with a superbly executed chip in the seventh minute of the second period, as the game remained open for the final stretch.

Goalkeeper Jabari Grays then scored T&T’s third goal, his long punt bouncing on the sand and deceiving Bahamian goalie Michael Buttler to provide T&T a 3-1 cushion with eight minutes left.

Both teams came close to scoring on several occasions and the contest became more frenzied when Gavin Christie reduced the deficit to 3-2.

But T&T men, coached by former player Chad Appoo, held on to their advantage to book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, the round-robin women’s tournament saw the T&T team suffer a 5-2 defeat to El Salvador.

Against the hosts, the T&T women fell behind when Fátima Pérez put El Salvador ahead after just three minutes, before Aliyah Prince and Tsai-anne Fernandez scored to make it 2-1 in T&T’s favour.

In the second period, Marisa Gonzales was brought down in the box and she converted the penalty to level the match at 2-2.

Then El Salvador took firm control. Irma Cordero made it 3-2 for the hosts before Yaquelin Durán consolidated their advantage for 4-2.

And a header by Cindy Turcios sealed the 5-2 victory, prior to a goalless third period.

T&T women were due to meet favourites USA last night in their second match, before completing their campaign tonight, against Bahamas.

The Americans had defeated Bahamas 6-0 on opening night, Thursday.

—Ian Prescott

