T&T beach v/ball teams withdrawn from Olympic qualifying

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams have been withdrawn for the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games.
As a result of being ranked No. 1 in CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association), both the country’s men and women’s pairs were placed automatically into the finals of NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying.
However, according to a media release, the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) has “made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Olympic qualification process.”
The local governing body for beach and indoor volleyball “is saddened by the decision made” put the release stated that is “was unavoidable”.
The TTVF listed several reasons for the withdrawal from the competition, expected to involve Canada, Cuba, Nicaragua, Guatemala, St Lucia, St Kitts-Nevis, the US Virgin Islands and hosts Mexico, from June 21-28, for one ticket to the Olympics.
In addition to “a number of the country’s key athletes not prepared to be vaccinated” for Covid-19 at this stage, the TTVF also took into consideration all the “necessary logistics and costs associated with the safety of the athletes, their preparation, their travelling, the tournament, quarantining” when making the decision to pull out. The postponed Tokyo2020 Games is set for July 23-August 8.
The TTVF is already looking forward to the future, which includes “the installation of a robust system” with the aim of qualifying for the next Olympics in Paris, France, in 2024.
According to the release, the plan includes: The operationalising of five development centres for beach volleyball—North, East, South, Central and Tobago; formation of a commercially sustainable Trinidad and Tobago Beach Volleyball Tour; refurbishing of the National Beach Volleyball Centre at Saith Park, Chaguanas; building capacity in the local human resource—coaching, officiating and sport administration; ensuring that the job for a coach can move from a part-time volunteer or recreational activity to a full-time occupation.
T&T will still be represented in volleyball in Japan as Mushtaque Mohammed, president of CAZOVA and a vice-president of NORCECA and FIVB (International Volleyball Federation), has been selected as an indoor international technical official for the third Olympics in succession.