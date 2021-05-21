THE SURPRISE that Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer men had hoped for in yesterday’s quarter-final clash against El Salvador in the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship never materialised in Costa Rica.
Despite being competitive for the most part, the “Beach Warriors” were whipped 9-2 by former champions El Salvador, the winners of Group A hence progressing to the semi-finals while T&T head home, having been knocked out at the quarters for a fourth successive tournament.
The quarter-final phase had few surprises. Mexico struggled early before coming from three goals down to beat Bahamas 5-4 in extra-time while the United States survived a stern Panama challenge to prevail 4-3.
T&T head-coach Ramiro Amarelle started possibly his best team with goalkeeper Jabari Gray, Shallun Bobb, Omri Baird, Dominc Mc Dougall and Kevon Woodley getting the starting roles.
It went downhill for T&T just 30 seconds in, when an over enthusiastic Woodley fouled Eliodoro Portillo and the El Salvador goalkeeper got up to convert the free kick. Exon Perdomo (3’) doubled the advantage before Woodley (6’) scored his first goal of the competition from a close-up free kick, after he was fouled just eight yards from goal. Meanwhile, Gray kept the match close with a couple good saves to maintain a respectable 2-1 scoreline when the first period ended.
But Ruben Batress converted a free kick in the opening minute of the second half for 3-1, as Gray mistakenly handled a back pass. Gray saved a penalty following Akinola Gregory’s unintelligent tackle, but Jesse Bailey’s 23rd minute own-goal extended El Salvador’s advantage to 4-1 and, in effect, ended T&T’s challenge.
Batress (13’, 25’, & 28’) and Franciso Valasquez (26’, 34’ & 35’) both completed hat-tricks, while T&T’s Baird (27’) scored with a looping shot to make the scoreline 6-2 at one point.