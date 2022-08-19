T&T beat Jamaica in CAZOVA

THE Trinidad and Tobago No. 1 male team scored a convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament served off yesterday, in Santa Cruz.

Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud propelled the hosts to a 21-9, 21-13 triumph over Jamaicans Dejaun Williams and Laquan Dyer in the second male match of the tournament. There are four T&T teams, along with a pair from Bermuda and the Jamaican duo in the event.

The six male and female teams have been placed in two round-robin groups and the top two teams from group will advance to the semifinals.

The tournament began with the United States-based Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel edging Elijah Best and Josiah Butcher 19-21, 21-16, 15-6 in an all-T&T battle.

And in the first women’s match of the competition, T&T’s top pair of Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon overwhelmed compatriots Rejan Dubois and Meliscia Kalipersad 21-6, 21-6.

T&T is also being represented by L’fe Roberts and Meeka Johnson in the three-day competition, which also features one pair each from Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The second leg of the CAZOVA Tour will take place at the same venue from Friday. —SK

EYEING PODIUM

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Asa Guevara booked his lane in today’s North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 400 metres final with a runner-up finish in the second preliminary heat in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday. The championship race will be contested at 6.25pm.

Medvedev rounding into form as US Open looms

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semi-finals as he prepares for his US Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper yesterday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.

Kale moves up to ITF

THE fourth week of international tennis action at the National Racquet Centre (Orange Grove Main Rd, Tacarigua) will get going today.

The Trinity Cup will be the final stage of a three-leg 18 & under ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, which began with the Summer Bowl on August 6, which was also the final day of competition in a group of the Davis Cup — affectionately known as the World Cup of tennis — at the same venue.

T&T beat Jamaica in CAZOVA

U-15s start title defence against Bajans

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team, led by Brendan Boodoo, will open their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Super50 Championship against Barbados today in Grenada.

The tournament resumes after a hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

T&T U-19s looking to rebound in Rising Stars Championship

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO manager Amin Forgenie said his charges must absorb more pressure and show a willingness to fight if they are to turn their fortunes around in their third round match against the Leeward islands in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Championship, at Cumberland in St Vincent, today.