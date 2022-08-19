T&T beat Jamaica in CAZOVA

THE Trinidad and Tobago No. 1 male team scored a convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament served off yesterday, in Santa Cruz.
Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud propelled the hosts to a 21-9, 21-13 triumph over Jamaicans Dejaun Williams and Laquan Dyer in the second male match of the tournament. There are four T&T teams, along with a pair from Bermuda and the Jamaican duo in the event.
The six male and female teams have been placed in two round-robin groups and the top two teams from group will advance to the semifinals.
The tournament began with the United States-based Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel edging Elijah Best and Josiah Butcher 19-21, 21-16, 15-6 in an all-T&T battle.
And in the first women’s match of the competition, T&T’s top pair of Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon overwhelmed compatriots Rejan Dubois and Meliscia Kalipersad 21-6, 21-6.
T&T is also being represented by L’fe Roberts and Meeka Johnson in the three-day competition, which also features one pair each from Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The second leg of the CAZOVA Tour will take place at the same venue from Friday. —SK