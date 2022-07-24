Trinidad and Tobago’s cricketers were comprehensively beaten by Guyana in their second match of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Super 50 Championship yesterday at Gilbert Park.
Captain Justin Jagessar and his team went down by nine wickets, as the Guyanese put in another strong batting performance.
Having beaten Barbados by eight wickets in their rain-affected first match of the competition on Saturday, Guyana again proved to be accomplished chasers, reaching 206 for one in pursuit of 203 for victory.
Guyana captain Alvin Mohabir won the toss and inserted T&T who struggled for most of their innings. They lost Kyle Ramdoo in the third over with nine runs on the board and after Jagessar (31, 51 balls) and Luke Ali (27, 53 balls) posted 66 for the second wicket, T&T lost wickets steadily until Veeran Batchu and Fareez Ali got together when Kavir Boodoosingh’s dismissal made the score 92 for six in the 23rd over.
The pair then compiled an innings-best 71 for the seventh wicket before Ali fell to Mavendra Dindyal for 25. And having got to 59 in 75 balls, Batchu followed with one ball left in the innings. T&T ended on 202 for eight.
Asked to get 203 to win, Guyana were eased to victory by opener Rampertab Ramnauth, who followed up his unbeaten 56 on Saturday against Barbados with 104 not out off 127 balls, a knock that contained eight fours and two sixes.
After Jadon Campbell was trapped lbw by Jacen Agard, Ramnauth shared stands of 96 for the second wicket with Dindyal (50, retired) and 109 for the third with Zachary Jodah (36 not out).
After two rounds, Guyana are the front-runners for the title, being the only team with a perfect record with one round left; for yesterday there was also a defeat for first-day winners, the Windward Islands.
At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, the Windwards lost to Jamaica by a massive 186 runs.
Batting first, Jamaica compiled an impressive 270, with Man-of-the-Match Brian Barnes being the cornerstone of the innings with 88 off just 85 balls.
In reply, the Windwards batters never got to terms with their task and were bundled out for 84 in 22.2 overs, with Devin Tyson and Kervin Gassie taking three wickets each.
Over at Inshan Ali park, Barbados rebounded from their loss to Guyana with a big 115-run win over the Leeward Islands.
Skipper Nathan Sealy’s unbeaten 100 off 78 balls highlighted their 278 for eight, which overshadowed a five-wicket haul for Micah McKenzie.
In reply, the Leewards were dismissed for 163 with just over five overs left.
Summarised scores:
At Gilbert Park
T&T 202-8, 50 overs (Veeran Batchu 59, Justin Jagessar 31; Golcharran Chulai 3/29, Alvin Mohabir 2/26)
vs Guyana 206-1, 46.1 overs (Rampertab Ramnauth 104 n.o., Mavendra Dindyal 50)
—Guyana won by nine wickets.
At NCC
Jamaica 270, 48.1 overs (Brian Barnes 88, Trevaun Williams 42; Kervin Gassie 3/48, Devin Tyson 3/35)
vs Windward Islands 84, 22.2 overs (Eejay Spence 4/16, Xavi Williams 2/21, Reon Edwards 2/25)
—Jamaica won by 186 runs.
At Inshan Ali Park
Barbados 278-8, 50 overs (Nathan Sealy 100 n.o., Joshua Dome 53; Micah McKenzie 5/75, Yanique Watley 2/38)
vs Leeward Islands 163, 44.1 overs (Jewel Andrew 38; Jatario Prescod 3/30, Kobe Williams 2/14, Rashad Worrell 2/26, Kyron King 2/61)
—Barbados won by 115 runs.