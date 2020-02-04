T&T beaten in junior Davis Cup

AFTER already qualifying for today’s quarter-finals, Trinidad and Tobago’s duo was beaten for the top spot in Group A, when the round-robin stage of the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the Junior Davis Cup ended yesterday, in El Salvador.
The Under-16 male tennis players went down 3-0 against their hosts after dismissing Bahamas and Suriname by the same score over the previous two days. As runners-up in the group, T&T will oppose the Costa Ricans, who were leading Guatemala 2-0 in the battle for the top spot in Group B at press time yesterday.
Dominican Republic took down Panama 3-0 to win Group D, but they did not know their quarter-final opponents by press time as Honduras and Nicaragua were deadlocked at one. Although they were tied at one with Aruba at press time yesterday, Puerto Rico have already won Group C and will be up against Panama for the other place in tomorrow’s semi-finals.
The champions will be crowned on Friday and will be rewarded with a place alongside the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next couple months. The top two teams from this stage will come up against the qualifiers from all the other zones in the main draw in the second half of the season.
Kamran McIntosh-Ross came close to forcing a deciding match for T&T yesterday, when the American of local ancestry was edged 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 by Alejandro Licea in the battle of No. 1 players.
Diego Duran had drawn first blood for El Salvador by taking down Ethan Wong 6-1, 6-1, and he came back with the assistance of Enrique Laennec to whip McIntosh-Ross and Tobagonian Shae Millington 6-1, 6-3 in doubles.
The regional pre-qualifying event for the girls’ equivalent tournament, the Junior Fed Cup, will take place at the same venue next week and T&T will also be among the participating countries.