TRINIDAD and Tobago’s No. 1 female outfit swept the second squad when the Sub Region 4 under-12 Team Tennis Championship continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
With the first match already in the bag, Makeda Bain, who captured the Under-14 title in the Sagicor Junior Tournament on Saturday night, gave the top team an unassailable lead when she overwhelmed Cherdine Sylvester 6-0, 6-1.
The Tobagonian then returned to the court with the assistance of Cyra Ramcharan to take down Sylvester and Karissa Mohammed 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles match.
Abba Campbell-Smith, who lost the “Sagicor” final to Bain, had drawn first blood for the No. 1 team with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Mohammed.
There are six teams in the straight round-robin competition and the St Lucians brushed aside Grenada 3-0 and Aruba edged Guyana 2-1 in the other fixtures.
The T&T No. 1 team will oppose Guyana today, while the No. 2 side will be up against Grenada.
With the indoor courts being used because of rain, the boys matches did not begin until the end of the girls’, and T&T’s No. 2 team had only completed one match by press time.
Oliver Harrigan won that match 6-1, 6-2 against Aruban Christopher Pingaree in Group C, and was down to play doubles later with the other singles player Christopher Khan.
After winning both singles matches before press time when the tournament served off the day before, the T&T No. 1 team went on to complete the sweep of St Vincent when national under-14 champ Josiah Hills and Jacob Jecelon lost just one game in the doubles.
They will complete their round-robin campaign in Group B today against the players from the United States Virgin Islands, who were deadlocked at one with the Vincentians at press time last night.
The No. 2 team will come up against the St Lucians in the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).
The top two teams each of the three groups will qualify for tomorrow’s knockout stage.
First serve today is 9 a.m.