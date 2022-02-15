T&T bobsleigh men finish 28th

The Trinidad and Tobago two-man bobsleigh team of Shakeel John and pilot Axel Brown completed heat three of the event with a solid clocking of 1:00.86 for an overall time of 3:02.56 as they placed 28th overall out of 30 teams that competed in the event.
On the first day of the Winter Olympic event on Monday in Beijing, the pair of Andre Marcano and Brown clocked 1.00.81 in heat one and finished heat two with an overall time of 2:01.70.
Brown, in a post on the Team TTO Facebook page, revealed that Marcano picked up an injury on the first day but pushed through to complete the first two heats.
“Proud of what André and I did yesterday (Monday), but unlucky injuries cannot be helped! We hoped we could push through, and to an extent we did. But a torn tendon will hamper anyone, the fact we still started as fast as we did is a testament to Andre, and the team’s resilience,” Brown stated.
“But in the interests of performance, and more importantly athlete well-being, we have had to make a change of brakeman for the 3rd heat. Shak (Shakeel) will be jumping in the back for our third and final run tonight and I’m excited for him and this opportunity!” he wrote.
“It was André’s first ever race and he only set foot in a bobsleigh for the first time last week, at an Olympic games!!! The future is bright,” Brown added.
The Germans swept the event by claiming all three spots on the podium.
Meanwhile, John was happy with their final run yesterday and thinks that finishing 28th will mean a lot for the winter sport movement in T&T.
“I was absolutely happy about the race. Overall, it was a good performance. After two rounds we were sandwiched between two big nations in Russia and the USA. USA came and pipped us in the end but it was still a good placement seeing where we came from to get to his moment,” John told the Express after the race.
“The performance was really good. Props for Andre for pulling through when I was injured. He still pulled through and gave his all to be able to perform,” he added. About the team’s placing he described it as “special”.
“We came a long way, we pushed through and we were determined and we were happy and we just kept moving forward each and every day and hopefully this could help start a movement to get more athletes involved in winter sports and Winter Olympics,” said John.
“The placing is holding some weight and I am sure it means a lot to people Trinidad and Tobago to know there is a bobsled steam back after 20 years, so hopefully it is a step in the right direction and we are able to continue doing this for years to come,” he concluded.