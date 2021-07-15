T&T boxer Rodriguez qualifies for youth Pan Am Games

T&T youth boxer Juan Rodriguez has qualified for the 2021 Youth Pan American Games.
Nyrell Hosein (Featherweight 52-57kg) and Rodriguez (Flyweight 48-52kg) are currently in Guadalajara, Mexico, participating at the AMBC Confederation Youth Boxing qualifier which ends on Monday.
Rodriguez punched his ticket to the Youth Pan Ams in Cali, Colombia in September, when he defeated Wayne Castello of Guyana by a third round stoppage. His victory allowed him to progress to the quarter-finals where he will face Luis Alvarez of Columbia today. Two-time Caribbean youth boxing champion Hosein was carded to compete against William Yediel Colon of Puerto Rico yesterday, with the winner progressing to the quarter-finals against Saul Marcelo Munoz of Bolivia and also earning his qualification spot at the Youth Pan Ams.