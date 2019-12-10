T&T boxers tops in C’bean

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago picked up eight gold medals as they topped the 2019 version of the Caribbean Boxing Championships, beating Barbados into second and Guyana into third at the Championships which ended on Sunday at the National Cycling Centre.
T&T ended with a 19-medal haul, consisting of eight gold, seven silver and four bronze.
Seven nations, including powerhouses Cuba, participated in the championships.
Among the elite T&T boxers winning gold were middle weight Aaron Prince, heavyweight Andrew Fermin and female featherweight Tiana Guy, while on the final night, Michael Alexander and Nigel Paul were both defeated by Cuban boxers. Other T&T gold medallist were Nyrell Hosein (Youth/56kg, Blessing Waldropt (Youth/60kg), Stephon Cox (Novice/69kg), Tevoy Barrette (Novice/75kg) and Stephanie Lazar (Novice/57kg).
Alexander lost the light welter-weight final to Cuban Jorge Morain after earlier getting past Eric Thompson of the United States Virgin Island USVI) on points. Likewise, super-heavyweight Paul picked up a silver medal, losing the final to Cuban Herich Ruiz. Paul had stopped Guyanese Kevin Hunte (Guyana) at the semi-final stage.
The T&T pair of Hosein and Cox were named best youth and best novice respectively.
CARIBBEAN BOXING
CHAMPIONS 2019 RESULTS:
Gold
Nyrell Hosien 56kg (youth)
Blessing Waldropt 60kg (youth)
Tianna Guy 57kg
Aaron Prince 75kg
Andrew Fermin 91kg
Stephon Cox 69kg Novice
Tevoy Barrette 75kg novice
Stephanie Lazar 57kg novice
Sliver
Tyrique Hosein 49kg
Jewel Lambert 51kg
Donnel Phillip 60kg
Michael Alexander 64kg
Nigel Paul 91+ kg
Mercel Sammy 91kg novice
Justin Maharaj 64kg novice youth
Bronze
Anthony Joseph 56kg
Tyron Thomas 69kg
Sharika Elias 64kg novice youth
Andell Richardson 60kg
novice youth
Best novice
Stephon Cox
Best youth
Nyrell Hosein