T&T boxers tops in C’bean

Boxers and coaches

SUCCESSFUL GROUP: Boxers and coaches of the Trinidad and Tobago team pose with medals at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, where the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships ended on Sunday. T&T topped the Championships with a 19-medal haul, consisting of eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago picked up eight gold medals as they topped the 2019 version of the Caribbean Boxing Championships, beating Barbados into second and Guyana into third at the Championships which ended on Sunday at the National Cycling Centre.

T&T ended with a 19-medal haul, consisting of eight gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Seven nations, including powerhouses Cuba, participated in the championships.

Among the elite T&T boxers winning gold were middle weight Aaron Prince, heavyweight Andrew Fermin and female featherweight Tiana Guy, while on the final night, Michael Alexander and Nigel Paul were both defeated by Cuban boxers. Other T&T gold medallist were Nyrell Hosein (Youth/56kg, Blessing Waldropt (Youth/60kg), Stephon Cox (Novice/69kg), Tevoy Barrette (Novice/75kg) and Stephanie Lazar (Novice/57kg).

Alexander lost the light welter-weight final to Cuban Jorge Morain after earlier getting past Eric Thompson of the United States Virgin Island USVI) on points. Likewise, super-heavyweight Paul picked up a silver medal, losing the final to Cuban Herich Ruiz. Paul had stopped Guyanese Kevin Hunte (Guyana) at the semi-final stage.

The T&T pair of Hosein and Cox were named best youth and best novice respectively.

CARIBBEAN BOXING

CHAMPIONS 2019 RESULTS:

Gold

Nyrell Hosien 56kg (youth)

Blessing Waldropt 60kg (youth)

Tianna Guy 57kg

Aaron Prince 75kg

Andrew Fermin 91kg

Stephon Cox 69kg Novice

Tevoy Barrette 75kg novice

Stephanie Lazar 57kg novice

Sliver

Tyrique Hosein 49kg

Jewel Lambert 51kg

Donnel Phillip 60kg

Michael Alexander 64kg

Nigel Paul 91+ kg

Mercel Sammy 91kg novice

Justin Maharaj 64kg novice youth

Bronze

Anthony Joseph 56kg

Tyron Thomas 69kg

Sharika Elias 64kg novice youth

Andell Richardson 60kg

novice youth

Best novice

Stephon Cox

Best youth

Nyrell Hosein

