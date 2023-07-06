T&T boys lose again

The Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 cricketers fell to their second loss of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-over Championship in St Vincent yesterday.

T&T, who lost their opening game against Barbados on Tuesday, were beaten by six wicket by Jamaica yesterday.

Batting first, T&T posted 158 all out off 47.2 overs. Abdur Rahman Juman top-scored for T&T with 28, while Nick Ramlal made 22.

Jamaica replied with 159 for four off 33 overs to seal the win.

T&T will be in action against the Windward Islands tomorrow.

Summarised scores:

At Arnos Vale:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158, 47.2 overs (Abdur-Rahmaan Juman 28, Nick Ramlal 22; Michael Clarke 3-30, Reon Edwards 3/36)

vs JAMAICA 159-4, 33 overs (Jordan Johnson 57 not out, Adrian Weir 36)

—Jamaica won by six wickets.

At Sion Hill:

BARBADOS 137, 39.4 overs (Gadson Bowens 49, Joshua Dorne 25; Kirt Murray 5/28)

vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 138-6, off 44.1 overs (Stephan Pascal 43, Tarrique Edward 22; Nathan Sealy 2/21, Saurav Worrell 2/36)

—Windwards won by four wickets.

At Cumberland:

GUYANA 108, 35.2 overs (Thaddeus Lovell 37; Onaje Amory 3/31)

vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 109-2, 31.4 overs (Malique Walsh 52 not out, Michael Greaves 27, Jewel Andrew 21 not out)

—Leewards won by eight wickets.

Hockey men take silver at CAC

Hockey men take silver at CAC

THE TTO men’s hockey men have added silver to Trinidad and Tobago‘s tally at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Team TTO now lie tenth in the standings, with 13 medals - four gold, five silver and four bronze.

Tobagonians in Sagicor spotlight

TOBAGONIANS Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain are favoured to capture the titles in the 14 and under division of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Action in the age group began yesterday and after concluding tomorrow, the other categories—10, 12, 16 and 18 and under—will take place from tomorrow until Thursday.

Under-19 girls get 1st win

After a first-round washout on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19 team got their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars campaign off to a winning start yesterday with an easy eight-wicket win over Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

The West Indies women clinched the three-match T20 series against Ireland with an eight-wicket victory in the second game of the series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

Hood back as women’s coach

Hood back as women’s coach

RICHARD HOOD is back as Trinidad and Tobago women’s national coach.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Richard Hood as head coach of the women’s senior national team.