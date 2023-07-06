T&T boys lose again

The Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 cricketers fell to their second loss of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-over Championship in St Vincent yesterday.
T&T, who lost their opening game against Barbados on Tuesday, were beaten by six wicket by Jamaica yesterday.
Batting first, T&T posted 158 all out off 47.2 overs. Abdur Rahman Juman top-scored for T&T with 28, while Nick Ramlal made 22.
Jamaica replied with 159 for four off 33 overs to seal the win.
T&T will be in action against the Windward Islands tomorrow.
Summarised scores:
At Arnos Vale:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158, 47.2 overs (Abdur-Rahmaan Juman 28, Nick Ramlal 22; Michael Clarke 3-30, Reon Edwards 3/36)
vs JAMAICA 159-4, 33 overs (Jordan Johnson 57 not out, Adrian Weir 36)
—Jamaica won by six wickets.
At Sion Hill:
BARBADOS 137, 39.4 overs (Gadson Bowens 49, Joshua Dorne 25; Kirt Murray 5/28)
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 138-6, off 44.1 overs (Stephan Pascal 43, Tarrique Edward 22; Nathan Sealy 2/21, Saurav Worrell 2/36)
—Windwards won by four wickets.
At Cumberland:
GUYANA 108, 35.2 overs (Thaddeus Lovell 37; Onaje Amory 3/31)
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 109-2, 31.4 overs (Malique Walsh 52 not out, Michael Greaves 27, Jewel Andrew 21 not out)
—Leewards won by eight wickets.