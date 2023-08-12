A half-century from Riyaad Mohammed and three-wicket hauls for Fareez Ali and Aneal Rooplal earned Trinidad and Tobago’s cricketers an opening day win in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under Under-17s 50-Over Cup yesterday.
At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, hosts T&T beat the Windward Islands by 17 runs.
T&T won the toss and captain Ali chose to bat. However, the home side was dismissed for 195 in 48.1 overs, with opener Mohammed shoring up the innings with an even 50 off 82 balls (two fours, one six). After losing opening partner Luke Ali (eight) in just the second over, Christian Rampersad (zero) in the fourth and Brendan Boodoo (11) in the 11th, Mohammed put together an innings-best stand of 64 with Niall Maingot (44, 97 balls) to take T&T past the 100-run mark before Mohammed was trapped lbw by Joel Durand (103 for four) in the 29th over. Maingot went on to add 38 for the seventh wicket with Aadian Racha before he also became and lbw victim, this time of Khan Elcock in the 43rd over (161 for seven).
Only a further 34 runs were added for the loss of the remaining three wickets. Opening batter Elcock, the last of seven bowlers to be used by skipper Kirsten Murray, was the most successful (three for 21), removing the top T&T scorers -Elcock, Maingot and Racha.
When the Windwards chased however, Elcock (eight) and his opening partner Earsinho Fontaine (zero) perished inside the first three overs. They further slumped to 108 for eight, only for top-scorer Kirt Murray (72 not out, 112 balls) to get some support from Joel Durand. They posted 60 for the last wicket, undefeated, to drag their side to the brink of what would have been an unlikely comeback win at 178 for nine when the overs ran out.
The second round of matches takes place tomorrow, with T&T taking on the Leewards at Inshan Ali Park, Barbados facing the Windwards at Gilbert Park and Guyana playing Jamaica at the NCC.
Summarised scores:
At NCC
T&T U-17s 195, 48.1 overs (Riyaad Mohammed 50, Niall Maingot 42; Khan Elcock 3/21, Edmund Morancie 2/26 Devonte McDowell 2/34)
vs Windward Islands U-17s 178-9 (Kirt Muray 72 n.o.; Fareez Ali 3/23, Aneal Rooplal 3/43)
—T&T won by 17 runs.
At Gilbert Park
Guyana U-17s 102, 35.2 overs (Kevin Kisten 23; Preston Clarke 5/25, Kyron King 4/13)
vs Barbados U-17s 103-6, 32 overs (Akeem McCollin 35 n.o.; Gulcharran Chulai 2/11)
—Barbados won by four wickets.
At Inshan Ali Park
Leeward Island U-17s 112, 40.5 overs (Deantre Drew 19; O’mari Wedderburn 5/25)
vs Jamaica U-17s 113-2, 22.1 overs (Brian Barnes 46 n.o., Demarco Scott 29 n.o.)
—Jamaica won by eight wickets.