T&T boys off to flyer in COTECC tourney

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s No. 1 boys’ teams was off to a flying start to the Sub Region 4 Team Tennis Championships, yesterday, at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Josiah Hills prevailed 6-0, 6-1 and Jack Brown cruised home 6-1, 6-0 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group B fixture against St Vincent in the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (Inter-national Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).
The doubles match was taking place after press time. The other team in the group comprise players from United States Virgin Islands, who will do battle against St Vincent.
The other T&T team, involving Jacob Jacelon, Christopher Khan and Sebastian Plimmer, was drawn in Group C along with the teams from Aruba and St Lucia. Barbados, Curacao and Grenada were drawn in Group A.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. The six female teams —Aruba, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia and T&T 1 and 2—are drawn in one straight round-robin group.
The No. 1 team contains Makeda Bain, Cherdine Sylvester and Suri Ramcharan, whose sister Cyra is on the No. 2 team, along with Abba-Campbell-Smith and Cherdine Sylvester.
T&T last hosted in 2019. The tournament is taking place on a daily basis until Thursday and first serve today is 9 a.m.