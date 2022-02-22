T&T boys sweep Bermuda in ‘Worlds’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys were in tremendous form when the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition continued yesterday in El Salvador.
After being edged 2-1 by Dominican Republic when the competition began the day before, the 14 & under trio marched past Bermuda 3-0 to conclude their campaign in the round-robin stage.
The top two teams in all four groups will advance to tomorrow’s knockout stage and T&T should be in the quarter-finals after yesterday’s impressive triumph.
The team, which is being coached by former national champion Larry Yearwood, will have the day off today when Bermuda and Dominican Republic square off in the final Group B fixture of the first stage.
This country’s girls failed to reach the knockout phase after conclude their campaign in Group A with a second straight defeat.
After going down 3-0 against Guatemala on Monday, the duo of Brianna Harricharan and Naomi Mohammed were edged 3-2 by Honduras.
Mohammed, who was only selected after three players withdrew at the last minute, failed to trouble the scorer for the second day in succession in singles, while Harricharan went down 6-3, 6-3.
Daniel Rahaman won in both singles and doubles for T&T yesterday.
The runner-up in the national trials came from behind to take the opening match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and later competed the sweep 6-4, 7-6, with the assistance of Tobagonian Jordell Chapman in doubles.
In between, Kale Dalla Costa prevailed 6-2, 6-4 after also winning the battle of the No. 1 players in straight sets against Dominican Republic the day before.
El Salvador took down United States Virgin Islands 3-0 in Group A, while Guatemala and Bahamas whipped Costa Rica and Honduras, respectively, by the same margin in Groups C on Monday. And Puerto Rico defeated Suriname 2-1 in Group D.
In girls’ action on the opening day, Costa Rica and El Salvador rolled over Suriname and Dominican Republic, respectively, 3-0.
When the tournament concludes on Saturday only the male and female champs will advance to do battle against teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.