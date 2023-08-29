T&T boys win in Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago’s boys bounced back to upset the hosts when ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 & Under Team Finals continued in the Dominican Republic, yesterday.
After being overwhelmed 3-0 by favourites Mexico when the tournament served off on Monday, the visitors prevailed 2-1 over the host nation.
Jacon Jacelon won the opening match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and came back later with the assistance of Josiah Hills to take the deciding doubles 6-3, 7-5. National Under-14 champion Hills had lost the second singles match 6-3, 6-1.
The team, which also includes national Under-12 champ Jack Brown, will oppose the Guatemalans in their third and final fixture of the straight round-robin series.
And the T&T girls will come up against El Salvador in their final fixture of the girls’ equivalent round-robin event.
Abba Campbell-Smith scored an impressive 6-0, 6-1 triumph to draw first blood against the hosts on Monday, but Makeda Bain lost the other singles match 6-0, 6-2 and the deciding doubles 6-2, 6-3 when partnered Cyra Ramcharan.
They came up against the powerful Mexicans yesterday and were not surprisingly beaten 3-0.