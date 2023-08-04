T&T bring up rear in Davis Cup

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago have finished ninth and last in the lowest rung of the Davis Cup ladder at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The national tennis players were swept 3-0 by Nicaragua when the group stage of the Americas Group IV competition ended yesterday.

Like Aruba, and Haiti, the hosts ended up winning one of their four round-robin fixtures, but had the worse ratio of the three teams, and ended up being the one eliminated from today’s classification stage.

Aruba, who brushed aside T&T 3-0 when the competition began on Monday, finished third as they won five of their 12 matches.

Haiti, who were edged 2-1 by T&T on Tuesday but went on to shock Aruba by that same score on Thursday, ended up winning three matches, one more than the hosts.

They were beaten 2-1 by T&T for seventh place at the same venue last year, and will play for this position again tomorrow against the Cubans, who ended up fourth and last in Group A after going down 2-1 yesterday.

Their conquerors, United States Virgin Islands will tackle Aruba for fifth place.

Guatemala and Puerto Rico are in line to go back up after being demoted from Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition last year.

Both teams finished unbeaten in the round-robin stage yesterday.

Guatemala made it three straight in Group B when they handed Antigua and Barbuda their first defeat, 2-1.

And the Puerto Ricans notched their fourth triumph and their third straight 3-0 victory when they opposed Haiti.

Their opponents today will be Antigua, while the other semi-final will be between Guatemala and Nicaragua, who dismissed T&T for their victory in Group B.

National champion Nabeel Mohammed lost the opening match 6-2, 6-4, and was later edged 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in doubles with the assistance of Akiel Duke.

In between, Great Britain-based 18-year-old Luca Shamsi went down in two tie-break sets (7-5 and 7-3) in a match which lasted two and three-quarter hours.

First serve today is 10 a.m. and the semi-final winners will be promoted to Group III next year.

