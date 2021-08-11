TRINIDAD and Tobago’s squad will qualify for the Pan American Junior Games with a victory in the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup today in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
The Caribbean girls were not expected to defeat Dominican Republic when the tournament served off after press time yesterday. But the top two teams from each round-robin group will earn tickets to the inaugural multi-sport competition in November, and with just three teams in Group A, it is expected to be a shoot-out between Suriname and T&T at 5 p.m. today for the other place.
This country’s assistant coach Darlene Ramdin stated, “I expect the team to win against Suriname, they are our Caribbean opponent and we know each other well at junior and senior level.”
The former youth skipper, who has been a member of the national senior team for over a decade, pointed out that “the team just started training, they’ve only been together for two weeks because of the pandemic restrictions in Trinidad.”
Costa Rica will oppose Puerto Rico at 7 p.m. and Guatemala will be up against hosts Mexico two hours later in Group B action tonight.
T&T will be on a bye when the round-robin stage concludes tomorrow. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday night and the champions will be crowned the following day. The Pan Am Junior Games will commence on November 25 in Cali, Colombia.
T&T team: Aaliyah Alexis, Natassia Baptiste, Shanice Cottoy, Jada Crawford, Rayquelle Dickson, Desiree Donald, Destiny Leon, Amaris Noray, Iyanu Small.