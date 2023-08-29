T&T chasing U-17 title

Trailing leaders Barbados (29) by 0.6 points, Trinidad and Tobago (28.4) will be hunting for runs, wickets and as many bonus points as they can get, when they play the Windward Islands in the third and final round of the Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship, beginning today.
The local team is coming off a drawn match against Jamaica in Penal in which they missed out on batting bonus points after just failing to score 200 in their one chance at the crease, being dismissed for 197.
Barbados, meanwhile beat the Leeward islands by six wickets, to get full points. They play Guyana today at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
“We are disappointed because we were on course to get it,” T&T coach Rayad Emrit said yesterday of the missed batting points.
T&T lost four wickets without scoring a run to slump to 126 for eight, and despite a ninth wicket stand of 50 between Alexander Chase and Niall Maingot, and another of 19 between Maingot and Aneal Rooplal, they fell short of their target.
However, Emrit said, ahead of today’s clash with the Windwards at the National Cricket Centre, his players are “in a good place.”
“The guys have gelled well for the entire tournament. I think it’s only ourselves to be blamed if the weather comes in and hampers the last game. If we are able to play two days, I think we will get a good result,” he said. “I think we are in a real good position to win the tournament.”
To achieve their goal, the T&T boys will be aiming for a more solid batting display. “We struggled against Jamaica to get partnerships. When Jamaica batted we worked really hard to get them out. They batted long, they weren’t scoring quickly but they applied themselves a lot better than most of the teams we played against,” noted Emrit.
He added: ”It’s all about mental. I don’t think they are thinking for long periods and that’s something we have to work on.”
Emrit will be hoping for a triumphant end to the tournament after his side missed out on the 50-over title to the Barbadians by 0.2 points.
Having overseen that campaign, Emrit missed the first round of the Two-Day Championship after going to play in the Masters T10 tournament in the United States.
Explaining his absence, the coach said: “This was a prior arrangement...I was given a week to go to the tournament in the States...I got the information for the tournament very late, I had this opportunity and I had asked the board. I got a replacement with Mr (David) Furlonge (who stood in as coach during Emrit’s absence) and that is what happened.”
Today’s fixtures:
Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park
Barbados vs Guyana, Inshan Ali Park
T&T vs Windward Islands, National Cricket Centre