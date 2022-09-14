THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (TTOC) distributed an estimated $150,000 in medal bonus money to athletes who attained podium-level performances at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, last month.
At a virtual media conference staged on the Zoom digital video platform yesterday, TTOC president Diane Henderson announced the rewards gained by Team TTO medal-winners at the Birmingham Games that ran from July 28-August 8.
Present on the call were Team TTO ace cyclist Nicholas Paul, the single biggest earner with US$6,000 —US$3,000 for the men’s keirin gold, US $2,000 for the men’s sprint silver, and US$1,000 for the men’s kilo time-trial bronze.
Second on the list and also in on the call was two-time Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards (US$4,250) who successfully defended his 200m title and was also part of the winning men’s 4x400 relay -- US$3,000 for the men’s 200 gold and US$1,250 for the relay.
The other five members of that relay, including Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio, Kashief King, and Che Lara pocketed US$1,250 each. The men’s 4x100 relay of Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop, Eric Harrison Jr, Kyle Greaux, and Kion Benjamin earned US$1,000 each for a total of US$21,500 disbursed.
Henderson said the bonus serves “to recognise the performances of the athletes who continue to give their best on the world stage to bring Trinidad and Tobago the recognition it deserves.”
She added: “The Commonwealth Games Birmingham, through the athletes, reignited our dreams and brought hope to all of us. We, therefore, extend another hearty congratulation to all who represented the red, white, and black with pride.”
Henderson also extended condolences to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and community on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The top earners Paul and Richards were very appreciative to receive their rewards. “Thanks to God first, second to the TTOC for all the love and support always and I just like the initiative you guys are taking to support and be there for the athletes all the time and I just want to say thank you for that for myself and on behalf of the athletes,” said Paul.
Richards echoed sentiments of gratitude for the support from the TTOC and its operational and medical staff. “TTOC supported me since the 2016 Olympics. It was very important coming to Commonwealth Games that we could have felt the support and love, and felt at home in the Village in Birmingham and every need was met for the athletes from the TTOC,” said Richards, adding that the rewards would serve as assistance for training expenses and motivation to current and future athletes to perform at their best.