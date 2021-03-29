TWO former national team players and a former manager says the T&T men’s national football team has it all to play for following a 1-1 draw away to Puerto Rico in their World Cup qualifying match Sunday.
All three said the “Soca Warrior”’s fate is in their control, with T&T needing to win their next two games against the Bahamas and group leaders St Kitts and Nevis, to advance to the next phase of Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualification.
Coach Terry Fenwick’s men are scheduled to play Bahamas, in Nassau, on June 5 before hosting St Kitts and Nevis in what could be a crucial and decisive encounter on June 8.
Former “Strike Squad” captain Clayton “JB” Morris said the team lacked chemistry while they also played against a Puerto Rican team with nothing to lose.
“They (Puerto Rico) could only gain, playing at home on a surface that they are accustomed to and that we (T&T) are not accustomed to, with youngsters who were hungry for success, with a coach who encouraged their players to go out and express themselves freely...coming up against a team like that it is always difficult to beat them,” Morris assessed, adding that our players also failed to lift their play and conduct to a professional level.
Morris suggested the team (T&T) lacked cohesion and match fitness and that the “Soca Warriors” must now adopt a similar aggressive attitude like Puerto Rico if they are to advance. “Our destiny is in our hands,” Morris said. “We now have to go beat St Kitts and win the other game against the Bahamas. So destiny is in our hands.”
Former “Soca Warrior” Brent Sancho said the performance lacked energy and purpose. “And a lot of individuals, mostly the experienced ones, would have let themselves down,” Sancho assessed, adding the “Huracan Azul” (Blue Hurricane) was not a particularly special outfit.
With a squad of 26 players to choose from and with two games within days of each other, Sancho said there was need for more rotation of the players when you consider the factors of travel, Covid-19.
“It was a bit mind-boggling that they didn’t rotate some players, change up some players in the middle of the park, where you needed a little bit more energy and desire. To be honest, playing on an artificial surface after playing Guyana on grass... the artificial surface is very taxing, so I think all those things really led to a really poor performance and to be honest if it wasn’t for our goalkeeper we would have lost that one.”
Denmark-based goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup made crucial stops to ensure T&T came away with a point (draw). Sancho said he remains concerned about the lack of fitness in some players, who ended their international club campaigns since November but seemed short of work Sunday.
“It is strange that from a fitness perspective...it is something that it should not be because nine out of ten times a national team isn’t afforded that (amount of) training time (together), so that is an aspect that really baffles me a bit because that side of it is not there,” Sancho explained. He further highlighted that there was also a failure to make tactical, formational, and positional adjustments during the game.
Former national manager Jamaal Shabazz determined that it was always going to be a tough game for this country, coming up against a very organised and motivated “Boricua” squad.
He said after a lacklustre first half, he felt T&T only came to life in the second half when local-based player Duane Muckette was introduced to engineer a period of play the “Soca Warriors” dominated, and when Joevin Jones eventually scored (56th minute).
Shabazz said Group F leaders St Kitts & Nevis has been making steady progress over the last five years and that he had predicted before the start of the qualifiers that they would be a team to beat.
“But T&T should still be pleased with four points from two games, (Fenwick) has been under tremendous pressure from within the football fraternity and outside of it. It is something that he certainly will have to get accustomed to...graduating to international football. This pressure is very different from club football.”
While Shabazz admitted the result was cause for concern, he is still optimistic about T&T improving and advancing, as he believes T&T possesses a formidable squad, but it is up to some players to become fitter and the team to become better organised.
“In World Cup qualifiers, this is the nature of it, the ball does not bounce exactly like you want it and you have to grind out some results. It will be a test of our character, but very possible. Our destiny is still in the hands of the performances for the next two games,” Shabazz noted.
“My advice would be for coach and staff to focus on football, zero in on needs of team and not be even fazed with comments from people like me,” he concluded.