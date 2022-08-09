T&T cyclists seek qualifying points

Nicholas Paul will be eyeing more precious metal and points when the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships take place in Lima, Peru, from today.
Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in the sprint and keirin.
However, also in contention for medals in Lima will be keirin specialist Kwesi Browne. who reached the final of the event at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Neither Paul nor Browne competed at this event last year, which was also held in Lima.
However, one who is returning to defend his title is endurance rider Akil Campbell. Campbell, who won gold in the elimination at the Nations Cup meet in Cali, Colombia last month, won the Pan Am scratch race in Lima last year.
T&T cyclists captured four medals at last year’s Elite Pan Ams -- gold in the scratch race, silver in the team sprint, bronze in the sprint through the now retired Njisane Phillip and bronze through Alexi Costa in the Women’s scratch race.
This year, with the addition of Paul and Browne, they will expect the medal-count to be higher.
Paul will be competing for medals in three events, the sprint, the keirin and team sprint where he will combine with Browne and Zion Pulido. That team sprint takes place today.
T&T will also be represented in the sprints by Browne and Quincy Alexander, while Browne will also contest the keirin. And female sprinter Sylese Christian will be making her debut at Elite Pan Am level in the sprint and keirin. “We haven’t had the females participate in the sprint event in recent times,” Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams noted yesterday.
In the endurance races, Campbell will the lone male rider in the scratch and points races. T&T will also have two female endurance competitors in Tenille Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez.
Road specialist Campbell will compete in the individual pursuit and points race, while Costa will go in the scratch race. And noting that the Elite Pan Am Championships mark the start of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics and the 2023 Pan Am Games, Williams said, “it is really important to have participation in endurance in both genders...We are hoping to get some female and men’s spots for all the games.”