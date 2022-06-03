T&T dismissed for 218, rain wreaks havoc

Inclement weather continued to affect the final round of matches in the West Indies Championship with just 20.2 overs being bowled at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were dismissed for 218 before Guyana Harpy Eagles reached 30 without loss when play was called off.
The entire second day of the contest was washed out on Thursday. But the sun came out early yesterday as T&T resumed their first innings at 203 for nine. It took just 4.2 overs for Guyana to get the final Red Force wicket, Shannon Gabriel being bowled by Keemo Paul for five. Paul finished with six wickets for 50.
In reply, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach took the victors to 19 without loss off 12.4 overs before rain sent the players off at 11 a.m. for an early lunch. While the covers came off briefly at 12.55 p.m., they were back in place five minutes later with dark clouds again descending.
The weather improved enough for a resumption shortly before 4 p.m. but only 3.2 overs were bowled before the players were scampering off the field for the final time with Guyana still trailing by 188 runs.
There was no play at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday in the match featuring the defending champions Barbados Pride and the Windward Islands Volcanoes, while only three overs were bowled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, in the match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Jamaica Scorpions.
Summarised Scores:
At Diego Martin Complex
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 203 (Teddy Bishop 44, Larry Edwards 37; Ramon Simmonds 3-25, Roston Chase 3-46) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 109 for one (Raymon Reifer 56 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 39 not out)
At Brian Lara Stadium
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 302 (Paul Palmer 143 not out, Jamie Merchant 55, Aldane Thomas 31; Sheno Berridge 2-29) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 4-0