T&T dismissed for 218, rain wreaks havoc

Inclement weather continued to affect the final round of matches in the West Indies Championship with just 20.2 overs being bowled at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were dismissed for 218 before Guyana Harpy Eagles reached 30 without loss when play was called off.

The entire second day of the contest was washed out on Thursday. But the sun came out early yesterday as T&T resumed their first innings at 203 for nine. It took just 4.2 overs for Guyana to get the final Red Force wicket, Shannon Gabriel being bowled by Keemo Paul for five. Paul finished with six wickets for 50.

In reply, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach took the victors to 19 without loss off 12.4 overs before rain sent the players off at 11 a.m. for an early lunch. While the covers came off briefly at 12.55 p.m., they were back in place five minutes later with dark clouds again descending.

The weather improved enough for a resumption shortly before 4 p.m. but only 3.2 overs were bowled before the players were scampering off the field for the final time with Guyana still trailing by 188 runs.

There was no play at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday in the match featuring the defending champions Barbados Pride and the Windward Islands Volcanoes, while only three overs were bowled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, in the match between the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Jamaica Scorpions.

Summarised Scores:

At Diego Martin Complex

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 203 (Teddy Bishop 44, Larry Edwards 37; Ramon Simmonds 3-25, Roston Chase 3-46) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 109 for one (Raymon Reifer 56 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 39 not out)

At Brian Lara Stadium

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 302 (Paul Palmer 143 not out, Jamie Merchant 55, Aldane Thomas 31; Sheno Berridge 2-29) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 4-0

MEDAL RUSH

NIKOLI BLACKMAN, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, added another gold plus a silver to his haul as the Pan Am Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

‘Nationals’ back after two years

THE National Squash Championships will return after a two-year absence on Thursday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited will be sponsoring the three-day competition, which will be known as the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships.

Diaz, Waterman lead way for Panama over Costa Rica

Panama got second half goals from Ismael Diaz and Cecilio Waterman to claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the opening match of Group B, in League A of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday night at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama.

Powell, Shepherd to link up with West Indies in Pakistan

Neither Rovman Powell nor Romario Shepherd will take any part in the three-match One-Day International series against the Netherlands which concludes today, due to visa issues.

Cricket West Indies belatedly announced yesterday that both players were still in London awaiting visas, following their campaign in the Indian Premier League which wrapped up last week. They will now fly directly to Pakistan where West Indies will clash with the hosts from June 8-12.

Golden Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye bolted to gold at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, yesterday.

Sporting her trademark bright red dreadlocks, Ahye emerged victorious in the women’s 100 metres final, the Trinidad and Tobago sprint star getting to the line in a meet record time of 11.17 seconds. Vitoria Rosa was well beaten into second, the Brazilian clocking 11.32. Third spot, meanwhile, went to Gambia’s Gina Bass in 11.33.