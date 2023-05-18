Trinidad and Tobago’s “Soca Warriors” have drawn Barbados, the Dominican Republic and Montserrat, in Group B of League B, following the draw for the 2023-2034 CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) on Tuesday night.
The 2023/24 CNL group stage will be played during the official FIFA Match Windows in September, October, and November 2023.
The 2023/24 Nations League will be played in a three-League format (A, B, and C), with the region’s 41 men’s senior national teams distributed into the Leagues according to the results of the 2022/23 CNL.
As previously announced, League A has been expanded to include 16 teams, up from 12, and a new quarter-final round has been created to include more direct elimination matches, that will qualify teams for continental summer competitions.
For League A, the new quarter-finals will be played in November 2023. The 2023/24 CNL finals, where the third CNL champions will be crowned, will take place at a to-be-announced venue in March, 2024
League A
LEAGUE A: 16
NATIONAL TEAMS (GROUP STAGE AND QUARTER-FINALS)
Automatic quarter-finalists: United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica
Group A: Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Curaçao, Martinique, Nicaragua
Group B: Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Suriname
League B
Group A: Guadeloupe, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten
Group B: Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Montserrat, Barbados.
Group C: Belize, Bermuda, French Guiana, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Group D: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico
League C
Group A: Anguilla, Bonaire, St. Martin
Group B: Aruba, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands
Group C: British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Turks and Caicos Islands