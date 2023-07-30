T&T drawn in bigger Davis Cup group

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago were drawn in the bigger group for the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup, which serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Nine countries will be doing battle over six consecutive days, and the top two will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.
T&T ended up in Group B, along with Aruba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico. Group B consists of Antigua & Barbuda, Cuba, Guatemala and United States Virgin Islands. The top two teams from each round-robin group will play for promotion.
T&T are drawn in the same group with Aruba and Nicaragua a second year in a row. Also having home-court advantage last year, they were beaten 3-0, but all three matches were close against the Arubians, who were eventually edged out 2-1 by Honduras for promotion.
T&T later lost both singles matches against Nicaragua before pulling one back in doubles. And the hosts finally claimed their first victory when they won the deciding doubles match against Haiti for seventh-place.
The task is much tougher this time for the Dunstan De Noon-captained outfit as last year’s quartet of Nabeel Mohammed, Akiel Duke, Ebolum Nwokolo and Luca Shamsi will not have the help of former professional Joseph Cadogan this time.
The top player, who won the Tranquillity Open in March, and 2021 “Tranquil” champ Vaughn Wilson, were not available for selection.
Also in Group B are the Puerto Ricans, who, along with the Guatemalans, were demoted from Group III last year. In the absence of Cadogan, two-time national champ Mohammed, who is probably still not 100 per cent fit after struggling with a shoulder injury all season, could be called upon to play singles and doubles every day.
The 25-year-old and Duke, four years Mohammed’s senior, won two doubles matches together in last year’s competition, as well as in the two-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) series in Tacarigua in April.
Nwokolo, who has spent time training in Spain, did not have an ideal preparation as the 20-year-old was edged in the 21 & under semi-finals of the Sagicor Junior Tournament a few weeks ago by national Under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien Byng.
Shamsi, who won his first three matches just a few days after turning 17 on his Davis Cup debut last year, returned from studies from England for the competition.
Before last year, the last time there was Davis Cup action in Trinidad was in 2001, but the competition was staged in Tobago 11 years later. Today’s schedule was not known up to press time last night, but action will get going at 10 a.m.