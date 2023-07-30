T&T drawn in bigger Davis Cup group

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago were drawn in the bigger group for the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup, which serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Nine countries will be doing battle over six consecutive days, and the top two will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.

T&T ended up in Group B, along with Aruba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico. Group B consists of Antigua & Barbuda, Cuba, Guatemala and United States Virgin Islands. The top two teams from each round-robin group will play for promotion.

T&T are drawn in the same group with Aruba and Nicaragua a second year in a row. Also having home-court advantage last year, they were beaten 3-0, but all three matches were close against the Arubians, who were eventually edged out 2-1 by Honduras for promotion.

T&T later lost both singles matches against Nicaragua before pulling one back in doubles. And the hosts finally claimed their first victory when they won the deciding doubles match against Haiti for seventh-place.

The task is much tougher this time for the Dunstan De Noon-captained outfit as last year’s quartet of Nabeel Mohammed, Akiel Duke, Ebolum Nwokolo and Luca Shamsi will not have the help of former professional Joseph Cadogan this time.

The top player, who won the Tranquillity Open in March, and 2021 “Tranquil” champ Vaughn Wilson, were not available for selection.

Also in Group B are the Puerto Ricans, who, along with the Guatemalans, were demoted from Group III last year. In the absence of Cadogan, two-time national champ Mohammed, who is probably still not 100 per cent fit after struggling with a shoulder injury all season, could be called upon to play singles and doubles every day.

The 25-year-old and Duke, four years Mohammed’s senior, won two doubles matches together in last year’s competition, as well as in the two-leg ITF (International Tennis Federation) series in Tacarigua in April.

Nwokolo, who has spent time training in Spain, did not have an ideal preparation as the 20-year-old was edged in the 21 & under semi-finals of the Sagicor Junior Tournament a few weeks ago by national Under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien Byng.

Shamsi, who won his first three matches just a few days after turning 17 on his Davis Cup debut last year, returned from studies from England for the competition.

Before last year, the last time there was Davis Cup action in Trinidad was in 2001, but the competition was staged in Tobago 11 years later. Today’s schedule was not known up to press time last night, but action will get going at 10 a.m.

Johnson hits century to lead Jamaica fightback

In-form left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a splendid unbeaten hundred to rescue Jamaica and help them dominate the final two sessions, on the opening day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day final against Barbados, yesterday.

Greaux bags double gold

Kyle Greaux secured NGC NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres gold at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Greaux stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to win the half-lap final, forcing 100m gold medallist Devin Augustine to settle for silver in 20.82. Jerod Elcock crossed the line in 20.87 to claim bronze. Greaux seized control of the race on the straight, before easing to the line to regain the title he last won in 2018.

CWI launches inaugural women’s academy

Coming on the heels of the ‘Rising Stars’ Women’s Under-19 Championship held in Trinidad recently, Cricket West Indies has announced the establishment of a new West Indies Women’s Academy (WIWA) programme with the first High Performance camp which got under way from yesterday and continues through August 13 at the West Indies High Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), in Antigua.

Bronze for local men again

AFTER failing to take advantage of a two-set lead and suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champs Suriname on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s men came back to defeat Bahamas 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 for the bronze medal, a second straight time, in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname, Saturday night.

Campbell breaks into top 100

Top Trinidad and Tobago road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best day in the Tour de France Femmes yesterday, placing 51st in the final stage time-trial to end her campaign with an overall ranking of 99.

The 25-year-old Campbell was the third best cyclist in Team Jayco Alula in the final stage behind teammates Georgina Howe, who was 15th and Alexandra Manly, who was 43rd, and she is already looking forward to the next edition.