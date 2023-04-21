NABEEL MOHAMMED and Akiel Duke were beaten in the doubles quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament, on Thursday night, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After taking down the Reyna brothers, Ricardo and Rodrigo of Mexico, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round two nights earlier, the final Trinidad and Tobago survivors in the country’s first professional men’s tournament in three decades were beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Maxence Broville and Amaury Raynel of France.
The other two pairs from the host country had exited in the first round on Wednesday night.
The Byng brothers, Sebastien, the 18 & under and 21 & under champion of the Catch National Junior Championships, and ‘Catch’ 16 & under runner-up Zachery failed to trouble the scorer against the No. 3 seeds from the United States.
Overseas-based players Joseph Cadogan and Luca Shamsi were overwhelmed 6-1, 6-1 by Antiguan Jody Maginley and Nicalse Muamba of Canada.
Tranquillity Open champ Cadogan, a former professional who has spent the majority of his 34 years in the United States, had lost in two close sets in the first round of singles on Tuesday night to Fin Reynolds.
The New Zealander, who was the top seed in the qualifying draw, came back on Thursday to give the No. 3 seed all he could handle before he was nosed out 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) by Edward Winter for a place in yesterday’s quarter-finals.
The 18-year-old Australian had overwhelmed fellow teenager Shamsi, who studies in England, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, while Sebastien Byng lost by that exact score to the No. 8 seed Kosuke Ogura of Japan, who again won in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the last eight.
After racing to a 4-1 lead, two-time national champ Nabeel Mohammed ran out of gas and was defeated 7-5, 6-0 at the first hurdle by Ezekiel Clark. The top-seeded American, who has an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world ranking of 532, came back to prevail in three sets on Thursday to move into the quarters.
Three players from the Caribbean had to say goodbye in singles on Thursday after winning a match to make it the “round of 16”.
Maginley, whose father John was a former Caribbean champ, went down 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to fellow qualifier Tauheed Browning of the United States.
After stunning the fourth-seeded American, Justin Roberts of Bahamas was defeated 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 by Broville.
And Barbadian qualifier Matthew Foster Estwick was trailing the other Frenchman, No. 7 seed Raynel, 6-3, 1-1 when he injured his heel so seriously that he had to be taken to the hospital.
Duke, the 2019 Tranquillity Open champ, Zachery Byng and “Catch” 18 & under runner-up Nicholas Ready were eliminated in the first round of qualifying, last Sunday.
A US$15,000 event is the lowest on the ladder of professional tennis. The second and final one in this series will get going with qualifying tomorrow, the same day of the final of the first.