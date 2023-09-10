T&T duo for COTECC Masters tourney in Mexico

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain will fly the red, white and black flag in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament this week in Mexico.
After no one had ever qualified before, It will be third year in succession that Trinidad and Tobago will be represented in this prestigious competition for 14 and under players.
The four top-ranked male and female players in COTECC by mid-August are selected to participate along with four of each gender chosen by the confederation.
Campbell-Smith was ranked fourth at the cut-off date, and Bain got in when two of the invited players withdrew recently.
Campbell-Smith has since dropped to fifth in the rankings, one spot ahead of Bain, who has been climbing steadily in the last few months.
The daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith stepped up in class to the Under-18 division and is now ranked #3,323 in the world after competing in three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments and winning a singles and doubles match last month. Bain, who is at least a year younger than the 13-year-old, followed up her Under-14 gold medal in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in July, by beating Campbell-Smith for the title in the COTECC-sanctioned St Lucia, equivalent competition last month.
The T&T duo are the only players from the English-speaking in the Masters, which is expected to serve off tomorrow.
The girls’ field is headed by three Mexicans, including COTECC’s No. 2 Hanne Estrada, who is already ranked #445 by the ITF.
The list also contains Guatemalan Alison Oliva, ranked No. 1 in OCTECC and #1,913 by the ITF, as well as Costa Rican Valentina Obregon and the Dominican Republic’s Daniella Castillo, third and fourth, respectively, on the COTECC ladder.
There will be three Mexicans as well as two players each from Dominican Republic and Guatemala, and one from El Salvador in the boys’ field.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie were the first T&T players to participate in the Masters in 2021, and Kale Dalla Costa competed last year.
All three got in on rankings as they were in the top four at the cut-off date in mid-August.