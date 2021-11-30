TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Bob Roopnarine and Sherdon Pierre were the only persons from the English-speaking Caribbean who secured posts during the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) annual general meeting last week in Houston, Texas, USA.
Roopnarine landed a prestigious position in the world governing body for the sport, as he will serve on the board directors for the next four years.
And Pierre, a former public relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA), was selected as a member of the media committee.
Roopnarine, currently in his second stint as TTTTA general secretary, is also the honorary secretary of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) and has served as tournament director for more than 30 Caribbean Championships.
The principal of Preysal Secondary school is an ITTF certified competition manager and has officiated in this capacity in recent CAC (Central American and Caribbean) and Pan American Games as well as Latin American, Dutch Caribbean and OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States) Championships.
Roopnarine, who first got involved in administration in his early 20s way back in 1985, has also excelled as a player, earning a silver medal in doubles in the Masters (35 and over) category of the Caribbean Championships in 2003 and a bronze in singles in Guatemala two years later.
The holder of an executive degree in sports management and father of the country’s second-ranked player Arun Roopnarine, paid special tribute to former top player Selwyn Singh, former TTTTA presidents Ian Joseph and Stanley Hunte as well as ITTF international expert Ramon Ortega Montes of Spain.
“I learned to run tournaments from them and would like to thank them publicly,” Roopnarine said.
Pierre, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sports studies as well as an international masters in sports development, has experience in the media as he covers table tennis and volleyball for a daily newspaper.